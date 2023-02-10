WHO Says Prepare for ‘Bird Flu Pandemic’ Following Gates, Fauci ‘Gain of Function’ Research

The human race must prepare for a H5N1 human bird flu pandemic, according to an announcement by Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday.

The WHO is engaging manufacturers “to make sure that if needed supplies of vaccines and antivirals will be available for global use,” Tedros added in his comments.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

As news of the COVID pandemic winds down around the world, meaning the elites are unable to terrify and manipulate the masses, we are suddenly seeing warnings of another pandemic in the form of bird flu, which was previously harmless to humans.

Robert F. Kennedy warned those who were listening late last year that the global elite were set to engineer a human bird flu pandemic.

“Natural bird flu is notoriously harmless to humans, but Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci have, for many years, funded research to develop a bird flu pathogen capable of infecting humans,” Kennedy Jr. wrote on Twitter in May last year.

Natural bird flu is notoriously harmless to humans, but Bill Gates and Dr. Anthony Fauci have, for many years, funded research to develop a bird flu pathogen capable of infecting humans.https://t.co/GDNyTx6AtI — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) May 18, 2022

Some of that research was undertaken in Pentagon-funded biolabs in Ukraine.

In a March 30 CenterPoint interview, former Director for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, stated:

“I believe the great pandemic still in the future, and that’s going to be a bird flu pandemic for man. It’s going to have significant mortality in the 10 to 50% range. It’s going to be trouble.”

Historically, however, the bird flu has never posed a threat to mankind — that is until scientists started tinkering with it, creating a hybrid with human pandemic potential.

It appears Bill Gates wasn’t joking when he smirked and said this yet-to-come pandemic “will get attention this time.”

Unsurprisingly, given Gates’ track record of “predicting” major disasters and capitalizing on them, it appears Big Pharma is fully prepared to unleash the shots following the WHO’s announcement.

Bird flu has already been weaponized by the elite

Westbrook (the Ice Age Farmer), suspects weaponized bird flu may be released to usher in The Great Reset and Fourth Industrial Revolution, which includes the elimination of traditional farming and meat consumption in favor of patented lab-created “foods.”

Indeed, millions of poultry are currently being culled in the name of food safety, and deer — a popular food among hunters — are being targeted for COVID vaccination to prevent cross-species transfer of a mutated virus.

Not surprisingly, the test being used to identify these outbreaks is the fraudulent PCR test that allowed for the fabrication of COVID “cases.”

Jacob Thompson of Wine Press News also believes bird flu is being used as a convenient excuse to rid the market of natural beef and poultry:

“… did you catch that little subtle influence and propaganda of COVID in animals transmitting to us? It is becoming clearer that that is where the narrative is heading … The wicked handlers need to get the masses off of meats, and so, the ‘solution’ will be to artificially kill them off, vaccinate them to death, and mandate it be taken off the shelves.”