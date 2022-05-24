WHO Recommends PCR Tests To Test For Monkeypox

The World Health Organization (WHO) is recommending the use of PCR tests to test for Monkeypox.

According to WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the world is facing “formidable” challenges, including Covid, the war in Ukraine and now rising cases of monkeypox.

Addressing the UN’s World Health Assembly in Geneva, Tedros said the Covid pandemic was not the only crisis in the world and warned of a “formidable convergence” of disease and other natural calamities fuelled by climate change and geopolitics.

MSN reports: The global health agency confirmed that there are 92 confirmed cases of monkeypox around the world and another 28 suspected infections, with the countries affected including the US, the UK, Canada, Australia and at least nine EU nations. The WHO list did not include Israel, Switzerland and Austria, which have since confirmed their own cases.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has confirmed 20 cases of the disease in the UK alone.

Meanwhile, in his first public comments on the disease, Joe Biden said the rising cases of monkeypox were something “to be concerned about”. The US health authorities said they are investigating a third possible case of the virus.