W.H.O. Endorses Sweden’s Relaxed Lockdown Policy

The World Health Organization has changed its tune on coronavirus once again after it appeared to endorse Sweden’s relaxed lockdown policy.

Sweden chose not to enforce a full draconian lockdown, keeping many parts of its economy open, allowing children to continue attending school and advising voluntary social distancing measures.

Despite pressure and criticism from other countries, the policy appears to be working. Sweden has a lower per capita death toll than the UK, which enforced a full lockdown in March. As a result, Sweden is on the way to developing “herd immunity”.

Having initially advocated against quarantines before praising China for imposing its strict crackdown, the WHO seems to have changed its tune once again.

Dr. Mike Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organization’s Health Emergencies Programme, pointed out that Sweden’s healthcare system has not been overwhelmed and that their government was correct to trust their citizens to self-regulate.

Ryan says that Sweden’s approach should be a “model” for other countries as they begin to ease lockdowns.

“There are lessons to be learnt by our colleagues in Sweden,” said Ryan.

“The WHO initially opposed, then embraced lockdowns, and now it’s apparently back to opposing them again,” reports Zero Hedge. “Remember the last time the WHO praised a “model” approach to tackling the virus? It was praising China’s strict lockdowns.”