WHO Chief Warns Vaccinated Not To Fall Into A “False Sense Of Security”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) director general has warned vaccinated people to be cautious and not fall into a “false sense of security” regarding covid-19.

During a WHO media briefing about the apparent covid crisis in Europe on Wednesday, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said:

“In many countries and communities, we are concerned about the false sense of security that vaccines have ended the pandemic and that people who are vaccinated do not need to take any other precautions“

He added that “no country or region is out of the woods” and reiterated the importance of making sure that the “right measures are in place to avert the worst consequences of any future waves.”

RT reports: He also called for proper sharing of the “fruits of science.”

On Tuesday, the WHO starkly predicted that more than 2 million people might die of Covid-19 in Europe over the coming winter and that most of the countries could see their health systems overwhelmed by the surge.

In light of coronavirus numbers spiraling across the region, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) made the decision to change its previous stance on booster vaccines, now recommending them for all adults.

Austria has already entered a new national 10-day lockdown while other countries, including Germany, are mulling new restrictive measures and even mandatory vaccination. This week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued travel advisories telling Americans to avoid travel to Germany and Denmark due to the high-risk Covid situation.