WHO Chief SLAMS Trump: ‘Stop Politicizing Coronavirus If You Don’t Want More Body Bags’

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu warned President Trump on Wednesday to stop politicizing the coronavirus outbreak “if you don’t want many more body bags.”

“At the end of the day, the people belong to all political parties. The focus of all political parties should be to save their people, please do not politicize this virus,” WHO Director-General Dr. Ghebreyesu said during a press briefing.

“If you want to be exploited and if you want to have many more body bags, then you do it. If you don’t want many more body bags, then you refrain from politicizing it.”

'Unity is the only option to defeat this virus,' he said.

‘Unity is the only option to defeat this virus,’ he said.

‘Without unity, we assure you even any country that may have a better system will be in trouble and more crisis. That’s our message. Unity at the national level,’ he said. ‘No need to use COVID to score political points. No need. You have many other ways to prove yourselves.’

‘The United States and China should come together and fight this dangerous enemy,’ Tedros said. ‘They should come together to fight it and the rest of G-20 should come together to fight it, and the rest of the world should come together and fight it.

‘We will have many body bags in front of us if we don’t behave,’ he noted. ‘When there are cracks at [the] national level and global level, that is when the virus succeeds.

The organization has become the latest target of President Trump in his blame game as he points the finger for the devastating effects of the coronavirus – an economic down turn and over 12,000 American deaths – at everyone but his administration. Also feeling Trump’s fury has been China, the states, governors and the Democrats.

The president has called it ‘China-centric’ and complained they ‘missed the call’ when it came to the coronavirus.