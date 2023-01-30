WHO Chief Says Covid Is Still A Global Health Emergency

The covid epidemic continues to be a global health emergency, according to the World Health Organization chief.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued the warning on Monday and said countires should keep vaccinating and boosting people.

He did acknowledged however the pandemic is at a “transition point.”

Breitbart reports: Speaking at the opening of W.H.O.’s annual executive board meeting, Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus conceded “there is no doubt that we’re in a far better situation now” than a year ago — when the highly transmissible Omicron variant was at its peak, but that does not mean anyone should drop their guard.

Despite the urging of the W.H.O. global resistance still exists to the compulsory vaccination regimes, with some countries like Australia looking at fourth and fifth boosters while telling citizens to step forward.

A large amount of Australians are still not getting their COVID-19 booster shot, despite calls from health authorities to roll up our sleeves for a fifth dose.@eddy_meyer explains. #9News pic.twitter.com/rsjfi4xrFA — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 30, 2023

Tedros said in the last eight weeks, at least 170,000 people have died around the world in connection with the coronavirus. He called for at-risk groups to be fully vaccinated, an increase in testing and early use of antivirals, an expansion of lab networks, and a fight against “misinformation” from contrary sources about the pandemic.

The warnings came just hours after it was revealed the UK government had used military resources to monitor the public response to its warnings and lockdown procedures during the height of the pandemic.