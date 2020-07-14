WHO Chief Says Coronavirus Pandemic Could ‘Get Worse And Worse And Worse’

The Coronavirus pandemic will get “worse and worse and worse” if countries do not stick to strict healthcare guidelines, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned.

During a press briefing from the agency’s headquarters in Geneva on Monday, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus gave a disturbing prognosis on what he claims is the pandemic’s course.

Tedros said: “Let me be blunt. Too many countries are headed in the wrong direction, the virus remains public enemy number one” he then added “If basics are not followed, the only way this pandemic is going to go: it is going to get worse and worse and worse.“

RT reports: The grim prognosis comes after the WHO registered a record daily increase in active coronavirus cases worldwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

On Sunday, the global health watchdog registered some 230,370 new cases of the virus. The Covid-19 death rate remains steady, claiming around 5,000 lives on a daily basis.