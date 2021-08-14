WHO Boss Admits China Secretly Wrote the ‘COVID Origin’ Report

The head of the World Health Organization’s origin investigation into COVID-19 has admitted that China secretly co-wrote their report and ordered them to downplay the lab leak theory.

Revealing what is clear evidence of a massive cover up orchestrated by the Communist Chinese regime, the Washington Post reports that Danish WHO chief Ben Embarek made the admission after also revealing that he believes patient zero was a worker at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Embarek said that “human error” could have led to the virus jumping to humans, but admitted that “the Chinese political system does not allow authorities to acknowledge that.”

Embarek warned that “Somebody could also wish to hide something.”

Summit.news reports: As we have previously noted, the Communist Chinese government, along with Dr. Peter Daszak, President of the EcoHealth Alliance, steered the course of the pathetic WHO “investigation”, which had already dismissed the lab leak notion after only a three hour visit to the facility in February.

In addition, China has refused to cooperate with the renewed WHO probe, declaring that any attempt to look into the lab leak theory goes “against science” and claiming, contrary to U.S. intelligence and the WHO’s own conclusions, that workers in the lab were hospitalised with COVID in the autumn of 2020.