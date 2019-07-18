‘White People Love Dogs Because They Miss Owning Slaves’: Liberal’s Tweet Goes Viral

“White people love dogs so much because deep down they miss owning slaves. They love the owner and master dynamic, desperate for something to control,” according to a viral tweet by liberal twitter user.

What are they teaching these liberal kids at school? Calling Miss Liberal’s tweet “ridiculous” would be the understatement of the century.

It represents a whole new level of brainwashed crazy, but that hasn’t stopped thousands of people sharing the tweet and seemingly agreeing with it’s downright stupid sentiments.

Scientific research has shown that a great and fascinating — perhaps even mysterious — bond exists between dogs and human beings. They even understand human language.

PJMedia report: The love story between dogs and humans goes back tens of thousands of years, the results of which can still be seen everywhere, every single day. Families going out with their dogs, which are carefully groomed, looking extremely healthy and happy. The pet is a real member of the family. His needs are as important to his owners as their own. Because of this close relationship, dogs have developed the ability to perfectly understand us.

Dogs are capable of understanding the emotions behind an expression on a human face. For example, if a dog turns its head to the left, it could be picking up that someone is angry, fearful or happy. If there is a look of surprise on a person’s face, dogs tend to turn their head to the right. The heart rates of dogs also go up when they see someone who is having a bad day, say Marcello Siniscalchi, Serenella d’Ingeo and Angelo Quaranta of the University of Bari Aldo Moro in Italy. The study in Springer’s journal Learning & Behavior is the latest to reveal just how connected dogs are with people. The research also provides evidence that dogs use different parts of their brains to process human emotions.

Considering these abilities, it’s not so strange that we love dogs so much.

Liberal Twitter-user Danielle (@ladypalerider) has a different explanation for people’s love for dogs, however. Wait. I should’ve written: for white people’s love for our canine comrades.

Silly me, here I was thinking that slave owners generally treated their slaves very badly indeed. But, according to Miss Liberal, slave owners cuddled their slaves, took them for regular walks, groomed them, hugged them regularly, showered them with love, bought them all kinds of gifts, and even made sure that when they went on holiday, their slaves would be treated well. After all, that is how we dog-owners treat our dogs.

yes because slave owners pet their slaves and gave them affection and let them eat from the table and played ball with them and snuggled them and gave them baths and took care of them — ON A BREAK 👋👋👋 (Iromem) (@Meccamputechtur) July 17, 2019

It goes without saying that many Twitter users (rightfully) took offense to Danielle’s tweet. “What about cats, gerbils, birds, snakes, horses, ducks…” @MadonnaMadsen asks, after which she says she gives Danielle “the STUPIDEST TWEET award.”

Gee, I didn't know white people owned dogs exclusively! What about cats, gerbils, birds, snakes, horses, ducks, . . . you get the picture. You also get the STUPIDEST TWEET award. pic.twitter.com/kGdRnZEJ5m — MS.💖 MAC (@MadonnaMadsen) July 17, 2019

And what about African American people who own dogs? Do they miss slavery too? Or do they love dogs because they like taking care of others (which, according to Danielle’s reasoning, could also be constructed as a result of slavery)?

Ahh damn! I'm white now because I LOVE my dog too. — Cowboys Outlaw (@rodgregg66) July 16, 2019

Yet another Twitter user comments sarcastically that he sure does miss owning slaves, but that he hopes he’ll get new ones “for my next birthday when I turn 170 [explicit] years old”:

I'll be honest I do miss owning slaves. Hoping someone buys me one for my next birthday when I turn 170 fucking years old. pic.twitter.com/oHbjl4gb1M — MethBurrito (@nosleepems) July 16, 2019

@B_Rad_ikal calls Danielle’s tweet “the quintessential example of pseudoscience.”

Perfect. The quintessential example of pseudoscience. Thanks for being a living example of how stupid Americans have become. — Bradical 🌹🏴 (@B_Rad_ikal) July 17, 2019

Joel points out that he actually adopted his dog from the pound. “I couldn’t stand that pup being well taken care of in a cage 100% of the time,” he adds cynically, “given crap food, and seemed traumatized. I just had to exert my control to allow her to roam my yard, while spending hundreds on her.”

Human Events Managing Editor Ian Miles Cheong is quite happy with Danielle’s tweet, though. “Listen, I just wanted to thank you for driving more people towards the right,” he writes. “Trump wouldn’t be president without people like you.”

Listen, I just wanted to thank you for driving more people towards the right. Trump wouldn’t be president without people like you. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 17, 2019

A very good point indeed. The more radical leftists repeat such silly accusations, the more voters are driven in the arms of Trump and other conservatives.

So, who knows? Perhaps us dog owners should thank Danielle for her tweet.