White People Are ‘Genetic Defects’ Says BLM Leader Who Mulled How Whites Could Be ‘Wiped Out’

A Black Lives Matter chapter co-founder referred to white people as “recessive genetic defects” and white skin as subhuman, and prayed to Allah for strength not to kill “white men and white folks“.

Yusra Khogali, a Toronto Black Lives Matter chapter co-founder, also mulled over how the white race could be “wiped out” in disturbing social media posts.

According to the Toronto Sun, Khogali wrote on social media that:

“Whiteness is not humxness,” the statement begins. “infact, white skin is sub-humxn.” The post goes on to present a genetics-based argument centred on melanin and enzyme. “White ppl are recessive genetic defects. this is factual,” the post reads towards the end. “white ppl need white supremacy as a mechanism to protect their survival as a people because all they can do is produce themselves. black ppl simply through their dominant genes can literally wipe out the white race if we had the power to.”

In 2016, she wrote a now-deleted anti-white racist tweet that sparked a social media firestorm. She wrote: “Plz Allah give me strength to not cuss/kill these men and white folks out here today.”

Khogali was widely criticized for the tweet which may have left others in significant trouble.

This was removed by @yusrakhogali from twitter after I tweeted about it. She is co-founder #blacklivesmatterTO pic.twitter.com/TksW5kj4oX — Jerry Agar (@jerryagar1010) April 5, 2016

Black Lives Matter has faced criticism for their Marxist idelology and virulent anti-white racism of some of their members.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi’s links to Communist Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro have been exposed, adding weight to claims the group might be a radical leftist organization trained to disrupt American society and promote a modern multicultural variety of Marxist ideology.

In a 2015 interview, one of the movements co-founders, Patrisse Cullors, admitted in an interview that herself and some of the leaders are “trained Marxists,” as well as demanding Trump’s resignation in a recent segment with CNN’s Jake Tapper.

Irami Osei-Frampong, a University of Georgia philosophy graduate student and academic recently wrote posts saying “fighting white people is a skill” and “some white people may have to die before black communities will be made whole.”

Another Black Lives Matter chapter co-founder once argued that white people should give up their homes in a piece for LEO Weekly.