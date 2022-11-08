White House Urges Americans To ‘Wait for Our Approval’ Before Declaring Midterm Winners

The White House has urged Americans to wait for the “approval” of the Biden administration before declaring the winners of the midterm elections.
“We may not know all the winners of elections for a few days. It takes time to count all legitimate ballots in a legal and orderly manner,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
She spoke about Tuesday’s elections during the daily White House press briefing, warning that elections now require much more time to count votes.
Latest Videos
Kanye West Exposes Celebs on “Monarch Mind Control” Kill List
'Satanic' Elon Musk Partners With WEF to Usher In a 'Digital Great Reset'
Greta Thunberg Calls For ‘Annihilation of the West’ To ‘Save the World’
Lara Logan Says Biden Admin Is 'Guilty' of 'Trafficking Children For the Elite'
YouTube BANNED Us After We Posted This Video About the WEF
Unearthed US Gov’t Docs Reveal Feds Are Manipulating Hurricanes
WEF: ‘Humans Must Plug Themselves Into Our Matrix or Die’
Kanye West: Satanic Illuminati Elite Have Infested Hollywood
FBI Chief Found Dead After Exposing Sickening Truth About Elite Pedophilia
“In modern elections more and more ballots are cast in early voting and also by mail,” Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Breitbart.com reports: She said that state and local election results would take longer to count than in previous elections because of the different ways that people were voting.
“We’re in a different time … we’re just trying to communicate with the American people, let them know this process certainly has changed again in modern elections,” Jean-Pierre said.
She refused to commit to a press conference after the election, only telling reporters that the president would speak to the country on Wednesday.
Jean-Pierre also did not detail what Biden would do on Election Day.
“He’ll have a robust pretty heavy schedule tomorrow here at the White House,” she said.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Dutch Government Preparing To Cancel World Economic Forum Membership: “We Are a Sovereign Nation” - November 8, 2022
- White House Urges Americans To ‘Wait for Our Approval’ Before Declaring Midterm Winners - November 8, 2022
- Bill Clinton Roars With Laughter When Confronted About His Ties to Elite Pedophilia - November 8, 2022