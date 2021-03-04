White House Suddenly Cuts Virtual Event Feed After Biden Says He’s ‘Happy To Take Questions’

A few eyebrows were raised on Wednesday when the White House abruptly cut the feed of a virtual event after President Biden said he was “happy to take questions” from Democratic lawmakers.

Biden said he would be “happy” to field live questions at the tail-end of the ‘Virtual Issues Conference‘, but was propmptly cut off when the White House inexplicably dropped the video feed.

Accompanied by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democratic Caucus, Biden addressed lawmakers on the topics of Covid relief and the ongoing vaccine rollout. He wrapped up by calling on Democrats to help “restore faith” in the government.

He then seemed ready to take questions.

“I’d be happy to take questions if that’s what I’m supposed to do, Nance,” Biden told Pelosi, “Whatever you want me to do.“

RT reports: But after a brief pause, the feed was brusquely taken offline.

While Biden appeared somewhat confused about whether a live Q&A was in store for the event, critics have suggested the White House ended the feed to keep him from ad-libbing his answers, as he’s been prone to gaffes during unscripted – and sometimes scripted – statements in the past.

