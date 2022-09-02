White House Press Secretary Declares “If You Aren’t Mainstream, You Are a Terrorist”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared on Thursday that any American who does not hold ‘mainstream beliefs’ is a dangerous terrorist.
Just hours before President Biden’s satanic speech on Thursday evening, Jean-Pierre told reporters that anybody who dares question the Biden regime or disagrees with approved mainstream media outlets are exhibiting “an extreme way of thinking” and must be treated as a criminal terrorist.
During an exchange on abortion laws, Jean-Pierre declared “When you are not with where the majority of Americans are, then, you know, that is extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking.”
Summit.news reports: Reporters pushed for more clarification on what exactly ‘extreme’ is and who the label applies to:
Branding your political opponents as extremists is unifying:
Of course, extremists on the left are not part of the conversation:
The previous day, Jean-Pierre told reporters that “The president thinks there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” adding “The way that he sees is the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican party – that extreme, this is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”
Everything that Republicans propose is now apparently extreme.
Just minutes before Biden’s fist clenched address, Jean-Pierre stated that cutting taxes on the middle classes is “extreme”:
This aggressive push comes in the wake of Biden labelling half the country “semi-facist” and telling them that they’re going to need more than guns to take on his government.
