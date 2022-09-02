White House Press Secretary Declares “If You Aren’t Mainstream, You Are a Terrorist”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre declared on Thursday that any American who does not hold ‘mainstream beliefs’ is a dangerous terrorist.

Just hours before President Biden’s satanic speech on Thursday evening, Jean-Pierre told reporters that anybody who dares question the Biden regime or disagrees with approved mainstream media outlets are exhibiting “an extreme way of thinking” and must be treated as a criminal terrorist.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

During an exchange on abortion laws, Jean-Pierre declared “When you are not with where the majority of Americans are, then, you know, that is extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking.”

Summit.news reports: Reporters pushed for more clarification on what exactly ‘extreme’ is and who the label applies to:

Karine Jean-Pierre says the "MAGA agenda" is "one of the most extreme agendas that we have seen."



So the Biden administration considers border security, public safety, parental rights, and economic prosperity "extreme"? pic.twitter.com/MdViyjemEC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

"74 million people voted for Trump last time around. You said it's a small number that the White House believes are extremists. Can you give us an idea…what kind of number are we talking about?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We feel like we've touched a nerve."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/a59L08IgCb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

Branding your political opponents as extremists is unifying:

"You're also facing some criticism, which has been brought up, that [Biden's] aggressive tone is also stoking the divisiveness…any concerns about that?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: No pic.twitter.com/49bYTB2vdE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

Of course, extremists on the left are not part of the conversation:

"Are there elements of the far-left that also deserve to be either scrutinized or mentioned?"



Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/fDYVfxS8ER — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

The previous day, Jean-Pierre told reporters that “The president thinks there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” adding “The way that he sees is the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican party – that extreme, this is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”

"When it comes to voters, how does the president differentiate between the 'ultra MAGA' folks…and the average GOP voter?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: ……………. pic.twitter.com/9NKgczWiwg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2022

Karine Jean-Pierre says "MAGA Republicans" are "an extreme threat to our democracy." pic.twitter.com/EyZjCxwjlj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 31, 2022

Everything that Republicans propose is now apparently extreme.

Just minutes before Biden’s fist clenched address, Jean-Pierre stated that cutting taxes on the middle classes is “extreme”:

Karine Jean-Pierre: To "cut taxes on the middle class" is an "extreme" MAGA Republican proposal pic.twitter.com/P72cpfZyS8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

This aggressive push comes in the wake of Biden labelling half the country “semi-facist” and telling them that they’re going to need more than guns to take on his government.