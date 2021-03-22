White House Physician for Three U.S. Presidents Breaks Silence on Biden’s Cognitive Decline

A former White House physician for three U.S. Presidents has blown the whistle on Joe Biden’s poor physical and mental condition.
Rep. Ronnie Jackson, former physician for Presidents George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump, took to Twitter on Sunday to warn that President Joe Biden is not mentally fit for office.
Rep. Ronnie Jackson: “I served as White House physician under THREE Presidents. I’ve seen what it takes physically AND mentally to do the job. I can tell you right now that the way Biden is hiding from the public is a MAJOR red flag. Something’s not right!”
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: After his triple-fall on Friday trying to climb the stairs to Air Force One, Joe Biden took the weekend off.
It’s clear that the media and their Democrat Party are pushing one of their BIG LIES on the American public.
