White House Petition To Remove ‘Unstable’ Rep. Rashida Tlaib From House Hits 144K Signatures

A White House petition to remove Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) from the US House of Representatives due to her “inappropriate and unstable” behavior has gained a staggering 144,583 signatures from patriots.

The “We the People” petition calls on the far-left Minnesota congresswoman to be removed from the House and accuses her of being “a national security threat.”

According to the petition, Rep. Tlaib is “unfit to be a congresswoman. Her rude display and lack of respect for our sitting President was uncalled for. Her immediate removal from her seat is just and warranted.“

At the time of publishing this article, the petition has received almost fifty percent more than the minimum of 100,000 required to receive an official response.

In July, Rep. Tlaib warned authorities that they will “have to arrest her first” before she allows Federal Agents to enforce the rule of law in Detroit.

They'll have to arrest me first if they think they're going to illegally lay their hands on my residents. https://t.co/CkGheyGYq8 — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 20, 2020

While the viral petition does not indicate how Rep. Tlaib should be removed from office, the U.S. Constitution does say civil servants may be removed through “impeachment” – which must be tried by the Senate.

It also says either chamber of Congress may “expel” one of its members via a two-thirds vote by the members of that chamber:

“Each House may determine the Rules of its Proceedings, punish its Members for disorderly Behaviour, and, with the Concurrence of two thirds, expel a Member.” – Article 1, section 5, clause 2 “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.” – Article 2, section 4 “The Senate shall have the sole Power to try all Impeachments. When sitting for that Purpose, they shall be on Oath or Affirmation. When the President of the United States is tried, the Chief Justice shall preside: And no Person shall be convicted without the Concurrence of two thirds of the Members present.” – Article 1, section 3, clause 6

As the White House “We the People” website explains, the petition platform empowers every American citizens “to become an agent of change” – and, if a petition gains 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the White House will “make sure it gets in front of the appropriate policy experts”: