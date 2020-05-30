White House Petition To Remove ‘Dangerous’ Maxine Waters From Congress Gains 125K Signatures

A petition to expel and remove “dangerous” Rep. Maxine Waters from Congress has amassed a staggering 125,919 signatures from patriots, reaching the number required for an official response from the White House.

The “We the People” petition accuses Maxine Waters of promoting violence, and says her behavior is especially dangerous “at a time in our country when liberals are so wildly unhinged and violent, have no control over their emotions and are brainwashed by fake news.”

The White House petition can be accessed here.

“What Waters said, when she called on Americans to “push back” against Trump officials, and make it impossible for them to shop, eat out, or go to gas stations, is one of the most irresponsible statements anyone could have said, let alone a so-called Democrat leader.

“It is especially dangerous to call for public attacks at a time in our country when liberals are so wildly unhinged and violent, have no control over their emotions and are brainwashed by fake news and hoodwinked by lying, sleazy politicians like Maxine Waters.

“Under the circumstances, censure is not enough for Maxine Waters.

“Waters should face expulsion for what she’s done.”

As the White House “We the People” website explains, the petition platform empowers every American citizen “to become an agent of change” – and, if a petition gains 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the White House will “make sure it gets in front of the appropriate policy experts”:

“We the People is a platform that empowers the American public to take this action like never before – it’s a way for anybody, anywhere, to speak directly to the government and become an agent for change.

“With We the People, you can easily create a petition online, share it, and collect signatures. If you gather 100,000 signature in 30 days, we’ll review your petition, make sure it gets in front of the appropriate policy experts, and issue an official response.”

HUD secretary Ben Carson has also criticized Rep. Maxine Waters for trying to shift the blame onto President Trump for problems in her own district.

Ben Carson also criticized Rep. Maxine Waters and her conduct, stating “Basic manners elude you.”

According to Carson, “basic manners elude” the California lawmaker, who should be ashamed of herself for trying to blame Trump for problems that she has not fixed in three decades. “Shamelessness is a career politician of 30 years laying blame,” said Carson.

Carson was responding after Rep. Maxine Waters issued an astonishingly hypocritical letter attacking President Trump for supposedly being somehow responsible for the homelessness crisis that afflicts Waters’ district among others.

“Your shamelessness knows no bounds,” Rep. Waters wrote in the letter to Trump. “From day one of your presidency, you have attacked our democracy and now you have set your ire on the 550,000 Americans who on any given night experience homelessness.”