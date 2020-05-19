White House Petition To Investigate Bill Gates For ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ Gains 568K Signatures

A petition demanding Congress investigate Bill Gates for “medical malpractice” and “crimes against humanity” has gained a stunning 568,000 signatures from concerned citizens, more than five times the number required to gain a response from the White House.

The “We the People” petition demands the federal government call on Congress to investigate the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, stating that “Congress and all other governing bodies are derelict in duty until a thorough and public inquiry is complete.“

The viral petition created on April 10 reached the goal of 100,000 signatures within days and is currently the second most popular petition on the site.

Bill Gates, who is not a qualified medical practitioner, “landed the job of dictating world health policy with no election, no appointment, no oversight and no accountability” says Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Bill Gates is not a doctor, but travels the developing world injecting children with vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy says Bill Gates has a “god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.” Picture: Bill Gates, who holds no medical qualifications, injecting a child in Africa.

As the White House “We the People” website explains, the petition platform empowers every American citizen “to become an agent of change” – and, if a petition gains 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the White House will “make sure it gets in front of the appropriate policy experts”:

“We the People is a platform that empowers the American public to take this action like never before – it’s a way for anybody, anywhere, to speak directly to the government and become an agent for change.

“With We the People, you can easily create a petition online, share it, and collect signatures. If you gather 100,000 signature in 30 days, we’ll review your petition, make sure it gets in front of the appropriate policy experts, and issue an official response.“

The “We the People” petition can be accessed here.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, has also sharply criticized Gates for what he describes as a “messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology.”

RELATED: Robert F Kennedy Jr: How Did Bill Gates ‘Land the Job of Dictating World Health Policy With No Election?’

Robert F. Kennedy says Bill Gates is experimenting “with the lives of lesser humans.”

Bill Gates “landed the job of dictating world health policy with no election, no appointment, no oversight and no accountability” says Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who is demanding to know how and why this happened, adding “Does anybody else think this is creepy?“

“Gates’ obsession with vaccines seems fueled by a messianic conviction that he is ordained to save the world with technology and a god-like willingness to experiment with the lives of lesser humans.”