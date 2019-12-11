White House Petition to ‘Impeach Nancy Pelosi for TREASON’ Amasses 286,000 Signatures

A White House petition demanding that Nancy Pelosi is impeached for committing treason has amassed over 286,000 signatures from concerned citizens.

The “We the People” petition calls on Congress to impeach the House Speaker and accuses Pelosi of being “a TRAITOR to the American People.”

At the time of publishing this article, the petition has received over 286,834 signatures from patriots – the same day Democrats officially introduced two articles of impeachment against President Trump.

The number of signatures collected so far is more than two and a half times the minimum of 100,000 required to receive an official response from the White House.

The petition reads:

“Nancy Pelosi is a TRAITOR to the American People!”

The Constitution defines, “Treason against the US.. ..adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.”

Illegal aliens are enemies that invade our country with drugs, human trafficking, and terrorist causing death and crime to American citizens.”

Nancy Pelosi adheres to these enemies by voting for and providing them aid and comfort through Sanctuary policies funded by US citizen tax dollars, and refuses to protect American people by refusing to fund our border wall, leaving our borders open and unsafe.

Pelosi refused to meet with Angel families, caused the government shut down then traveled on US dollars to Hawaii and Puerto Rico while 800,000 Fed workers don’t get paid, and uninvited Trump for SOTU.

IMPEACH Pelosi for treason!

You can still sign the petition HERE.