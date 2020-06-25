White House Petition To Declare George Soros a Terrorist & Seize Assets Gains 213K Signatures

A White House petition to declare George Soros a terrorist and seize his organization’s assets under RICO law has amassed a staggering 213,798 signatures from patriots.

The “We the People” petition calls on the Department of Justice to “immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.”

At the time of publishing this article, the petition has received almost one quarter of a million signatures from patriots – more than twice the minimum of 100,000 required to get it front of appropriate policy experts, and receive an official response.

The petition can be signed at the “We the People” website here.

The full text of the viral petition is as follows:

“Whereas George Soros has willfully and on an ongoing basis attempted to destabilize and otherwise commit acts of sedition against the United States and its citizens, has created and funded dozens (and probably hundreds) of discrete organizations whose sole purpose is to apply Alinsky model terrorist tactics to facilitate the collapse of the systems and Constitutional government of the United State, and has developed unhealthy and undue influence over the entire Democrat Party and a large portion of the US Federal government, the DOJ should immediately declare George Soros and all of his organizations and staff members to be domestic terrorists, and have all of his personal an organizational wealth and assets seized under Civil Asset Forfeiture law.“

As the White House “We the People” website explains, the petition platform empowers every American citizen “to become an agent of change” – and, if a petition gains 100,000 signatures in 30 days, the White House will “make sure it gets in front of the appropriate policy experts”: