White House Officially Labels Trump Supporters ‘Domestic Terrorists’

The Biden administration has officially declared Trump supporters to be ‘domestic terrorists’ who represent a threat to democracy.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Wednesday branded supporters of Trump an “extremist threat to our democracy,” escalating the government’s hostility towards tens of millions of Americans who oppose the Democratic Party’s agenda.

Karine Jean-Pierre says that people who voted for Donald Trump are "a threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights." pic.twitter.com/8e2fXP2sD7 — John Cooper (@thejcoop) August 31, 2022

“You know, the President thinks that there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” Jean-Pierre said during the press briefing.

“The President has been clear as he can be on that particular piece. When we talk about our democracy, when we talk about our freedoms, the way that he sees it is the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican Party. That extreme — this is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”

She continued: “They just don’t respect the rule of law. You’ve heard that from the President. And, you know, they are pursuing an agenda that takes away people’s rights, so — which is what the President said last week on Thursday. You all heard him. This is what the President said yesterday. And that’s what he’s going to continue to say.”

“And here’s the thing: The President is not going to shy away to call out what he clearly sees is happening in this country. And, you know, again, MAGA Republicans are this extreme part of their party, and that is just facts. And that’s what he’s going to continue to lay out.”

Trump supporters wanting to live in 1950s America are extremists but Democrats giving beastly “sex change” surgeries to children are centrist moderates.

Democrats ordering the FBI to raid the home of former President Donald Trump in a bid to block him from running again is perfectly reasonable but Trump supporters chanting “Lock Her Up!” is an extremist threat to democracy.