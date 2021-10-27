White House Is Not ‘Familiar’ with ‘F*ck Joe Biden’ &’Let’s Go Brandon’ Chants Says Spokesman

The Biden administration is “unfamiliar” with the popular “F*ck Joe Biden” or the “Let’s Go Brandon” chants that have been spreading like wildfire for weeks, according to a White House spokesman.

For the past several weeks, clips of crowds singing the chant at sporting events have emerged frequently on social media.

You can now even buy “F*ck Joe Biden” merchandise and a song entitled “Let’s Go Brandon” has reached the top of the US charts.

Regardless, the White House is feigning ignorance over what people think about their boss.

Breitbart reports: According to the Washington Post: “Administration officials sought to downplay the phenomenon, and at least one claimed to be unfamiliar with the ‘Let’s go Brandon’ chant or its cruder cousin, though they are now chanted everywhere from football stadiums to concert arenas to local bars.”

Andrew Bates told the paper that he had “never heard of that chant” until the Post’s reporter “explained it” to him.

Still, even as the White House is acting like no one there ever heard of the phenomenon, Joe Biden himself has mentioned it all at least once. The Post reminded readers that Biden made an oblique reference to signs reading “F*ck Joe Biden” that lined the road as he traveled in a presidential motorcade in Pennsylvania last week.

During a speech in Scranton, Biden again claimed that he is one of the most popular presidents in modern history, “Notwithstanding some of the signs I saw coming in.”

Naturally, the Post blamed it all on Donald Trump for his “norm-breaking and vulgarity of the Trump era.” However, the paper was alarmed that the chants are “far more vulgar and widespread.”

The paper also tried to wave off the chants as examples of a mere “target of vilification” being used to unite Republican opponents of Biden. However, the paper neglected to point out that the chants are not only occurring in deep red, Republican districts, but is being seen universally across the nation, even in places as blue as Scranton, Pennsylvania, and Boston, Massachusetts.

Indeed, the chant was heard just today during a a march of New York City municipal workers who are tired of the coronavirus mandates.