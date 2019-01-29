White House to Consider Impeaching Nancy Pelosi for ‘Treason’

A White House petition calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to be impeached “for crimes of Treason” has gathered almost 100,000 signatures in just a few days.

At the time of publication, the petition is only 1,725 signatures short of the 100,000 required for an official response from the White House.

According to White House rules, any petition that achieves 100,000 signatures within 30 days will “get an official update from the White House.” This means that President Trump is almost guaranteed to address the calls of Nancy Pelosi’s impeachment.

The description for the petition reads:

“Nancy Pelosi is a TRAITOR to the American People!”

“The Constitution defines, ‘Treason against the US.. ..adhering to their Enemies, giving them Aid and Comfort.'”

“Illegal aliens are enemies that invade our country with drugs, human trafficking, and terrorist causing death and crime to American citizens.”

“Nancy Pelosi adheres to these enemies by voting for and providing them aid and comfort through Sanctuary policies funded by US citizen tax dollars, and refuses to protect American people by refusing to fund our border wall, leaving our borders open and unsafe.”

“Pelosi refused to meet with Angel families, caused the government shut down then traveled on US dollars to Hawaii and Puerto Rico while 800,000 Fed workers don’t get paid, and uninvited Trump for SOTU.”

“IMPEACH Pelosi for treason!”

Only fools, or people with a political agenda, don’t want a Wall or Steel Barrier to protect our Country from Crime, Drugs and Human Trafficking. It will happen – it always does! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

Amid Pelosi’s ongoing refusal to fund Trump’s border wall, a growing number of Democrats have turned away from the House Speaker to support President Trump instead.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) said Pelosi needs to “get in the damn room” with Trump and negotiate to fund the wall.

You can sign the Nancy Pelosi petition HERE.