White House Cuts Audio Feed As Biden Is Asked Questions About Afghanistan

The White House abruptly cut off audio feed of President Biden on Wednesday

As he wrapped up a meeting on cybersecurity in the State Dining Room, Biden dismissed the press asking them to leave.

“I thank the press for being here, but I’m going to go private now,” the president concluded.

Then as reporters started asking questions, the audio feed was cut

REPORTER: “If Americans are still in Afghanistan after the deadline what will you do?”



BIDEN: *smirks*



*White House cuts audio feed* pic.twitter.com/k0SGWhpXm6 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 25, 2021

Breitbart reports: NBC News reporter Peter Alexander wrote on social media that he asked Biden what he would do if Americans were still in Afghanistan after the August 31 withdrawal deadline.

“You’ll be the first person I call,” Biden replied sarcastically.

I asked President Biden what he will do if Americans are still in Afghanistan after the 8/31 deadline.

His response: “You’ll be the first person I call.”

Took no questions. pic.twitter.com/MlyFIayrMZ — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) August 25, 2021

Media cameras at the event, which are not controlled by the White House, kept the footage rolling, showing Biden’s response.

The White House appears to be frustrated by video footage going viral online of Biden leaving the room after delivering speeches without taking questions from reporters in the room.

The Republican National Committee is frequently sharing footage of Biden walking away from shouting reporters, suggesting he is callously ignoring Americans still stranded in Afghanistan.

REPORTER: “Can you guarantee every American will be out before the troops leave?”



BIDEN: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/VCFS35XWpM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 24, 2021

REPORTER: “What about ISIS and the threat that Americans face now?”



BIDEN: *walks away* pic.twitter.com/El7kJMcBn3 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 22, 2021

Republicans have accused the White House of trying to protect the president according to Fox News

Regarding the Afghanistan question, Former chief of staff Josh Holmes tweeted, “The White House cuts the President’s microphone. Pretty remarkable.”