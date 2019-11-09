Whistleblower’s Attorney Boasted About Getting Gov’t Security Clearances For Pedophiles

Mark S. Zaid, one of the attorneys representing House Democrats’ “whistleblower”, previously boasted about getting security clearances for “guys who had child porn issues.”

The whistleblower, an anonymous anti-Trump CIA operative, is being protected by House Democrats as part of their latest attempt to impeach US President Donald Trump.

Zaid, the whistleblower’s attorney, was responding to another lawyer on Twitter last year who claimed she helped people with histories of domestic abuse get government security clearances.

However Zaid, who has worked closely with senior Democrats in the past, outdid the lawyer by admitting that he has “gotten clearances” for pedophiles.

“I’ve gotten clearances for guys who had child porn issues,” Zaid responded to the attorney.

I've gotten clearances for guys who had child porn issues — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) February 11, 2018

The resurfaced tweet has sparked consternation on Twitter.

“Why would the whistleblower’s lawyer brag about this?” GOP operative Arthur Schwartz tweeted in regards to Zaid’s disturbing admission.

Why would the whistleblower’s lawyer brag about this? https://t.co/R8Wz9s81FL — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 8, 2019

But it gets even worse.

The Democrat whistleblower’s attorney also appears to have a strange fascination with Disney and child stars, and has admitted that he visits Disney World on his own.

Mark S. Said, the whistleblower’s attorney, visiting Disney World by himself.

A YouTube account allegedly belonging to Zaid features 3 ‘liked’ videos, one of which is titled, “Top 10 Disney Girls” and another “Top 10 prettiest Disney channel stars.”

This is the same guy who announced in a 2017 tweet that the “coup has started,” adding that it was the “first of many steps” and “impeachment will follow ultimately.”

Let that sink in.