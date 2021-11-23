While House Confirms ‘Dementia Joe’ Will Run Against Trump in 2024

President Joe Biden has confirmed he intends to run for reelection in 2024, meaning he will go up against Donald Trump for a second round.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday “that’s his intention” when asked about Biden’s re-election plans.

Newsmax.com reports: However, a longtime confidant to Biden had previously raised skepticism on whether the president would run in 2024. Former Sen. Chris Dodd, D-Conn., who helped Biden pick his running mate last year, to The New York Times that Biden might not run for reelection in 2024.

“I’m hoping the president runs for reelection,” Dodd said, suggesting Vice President Kamala Harris might be shortlisted as a key player on the 2024 DNC ticket. “But, for whatever reason that might not be the case, it’s hard to believe there would be a short list without Kamala’s name on it. She’s the vice president of the United States.”

Times reporter Maggie Haberman expressed shock at Dodd’s statement.

“Dodd quote in here is pretty stunning to hear,” she tweeted. “Usually this kind of thing isn’t said out loud.”

Still, if reelected, Biden would be 82 during the start of his second term. And, although Biden could change his plans, sources close to the president have been insistent Biden would run for a second term, for now.

In March, the Times reported, during Biden’s first press conference, the president said he would run in 2024.