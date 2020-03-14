While Everyone Was Talking About Coronavirus, Trump Takes Out Iranian Military Commander

While the whole world was distracted by the coronavirus, President Trump kept his eye on the prize and launched a sequence of devastating airstrikes in Iraq aimed at neutralizing a key member of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s senior military command.

General Siamand Mashhadani, one of the top commanders in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards was killed in the attack, according to Middle Eastern reports.

Earlier this week Iranian backed militia killed two US soldiers and a female UK soldier at Taji military base in Iraq.

Hey guys, looks like we just killed another senior Iranian military commander. Sorry to interrupt. https://t.co/zOK9wyjbRl — Josh Rogin (@joshrogin) March 13, 2020

#BREAKING NEWS:

مقتل الجنرال سيامند مشهداني أحد قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني بالقصف الأميركي #BreakingNews pic.twitter.com/b71xzGdPin — Botin Kurdistani (@kurdistannews24) March 13, 2020

another video from Iraq

U.S. strikes back at IRAN backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group after 2 American troops killed in Iraq pic.twitter.com/mww5xmTpau — Botin Kurdistani (@kurdistannews24) March 13, 2020

The US launched strikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militias after the militia’s attack earlier in the week killed two US and one UK soldier in Iraq.

According to Kurdistan News 24 US jets bombed the headquarters of the Popular Mobilization (hashd al-shaabi)in Jurf al-Sakhr (الصخر ), located about 60 kilometers southwest of #Baghdad. At least 18 Iranian-backed militia members were killed.

VIDEO : U.S. launches strikes in Iraq against Iranian-backed militias after attack that killed US coalition troops In iraq.



U.S. forces hit facilities linked to Kataib #Hezbollah, including storage facilities that housed weapons used in attacks on American and coalition troops pic.twitter.com/cXLuM1zndo — Botin Kurdistani (@kurdistannews24) March 13, 2020

