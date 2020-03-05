What They Don’t Tell You: Trump Got 400K More Votes Than Bernie Sanders In CALIFORNIA

President Donald Trump has little chance of winning California in November, but the vote totals you are about to see speak volumes about the huge amount of energy in his campaign in the run up to November.

In California — by far the most leftist state in the union — President Trump currently has more than 400,000 more votes than far-left favorite Bernie Sanders!

The support for our president is widespread, passionate, and despite what the mainstream media tell you, this support is growing all the time, even in “commie” California.

Here are the latest vote totals in California according to Google as of 4:35pm CST:

Trump stands at 1,485,276 votes while Bernie trails far behind with only 1,057,287.

So who is the most popular politician in California? Hint: it isn’t a Democrat.

TrendingPolitics report: To be fair, the Democrat votes were split between several candidates, but the bottom line is that more Californians cast their vote for Donald Trump than Bernie Sanders on Super Tuesday.

THAT is worth writing home about!

Another interesting way to look at it is to say that Trump almost got more votes in CA than Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg and Elizabeth Warren COMBINED!

As I said above, Trump has likely no shot to win the super-liberal state, but it’s fun to see just how widespread the support is for our President.

