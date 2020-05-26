WHAT-A-HOOT: Hillary Clinton Pays Tribute to Gov. Cuomo, Not Fallen Troops, on Memorial Day

Hillary Clinton posted a bizarre Memorial Day tribute tweet on Monday that focussed on Democrat New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, not to the fallen servicemen and women the national day honors.

A gleeful former First Lady praised Cuomo, “for making responsible decisions to keep people safe,” over an old photo of herself, her husband, Gov. Cuomo and those around them uproariously laughing.

Thegatewaypudit.com reports: Memorial Day comes as the nation marks 100,000 deaths attributed to the COVID-19 Chinese coronavirus pandemic that hit New York especially hard the past three months with the Empire State suffering over 29,000 deaths related to the virus.

“I’m missing our Chappaqua Memorial Day parade today while also feeling grateful to leaders like

@NYGovCuomo for making responsible decisions to keep people safe. Wishing everyone a safe and healthy holiday. @BillClinton and I will be waving our flags at home.”

Reaction online was not kind, as many brought up Cuomo’s decision to send COVID-19 patients to nursing homes which resulted in mass deaths of senior citizens at the homes.

Too bad he killed all those people in nursing homes. — Ali † (@ali) May 25, 2020

By responsible decisions, you of course mean killing thousands of elderly people by putting COVID patients in nursing homes with them… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 25, 2020

But not everyone was insulted. Clinton neighbor and Trump-Russia hoax coup schemer Evelyn Farkas commented, “Me too. This was an annual highlight for me and all of us in Chappaqua. So sad to miss, but we must stay safe.”

Me too. This was an annual highlight for me and all of us in Chappaqua. So sad to miss, but we must stay safe. — Evelyn Farkas (@EvelynNFarkas) May 25, 2020

Scott Presler for the mic drop: “You’re also missing the White House, but we social distanced you back in 2016.”