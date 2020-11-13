WH Trade Adviser Says There Will Be A ‘Second Trump Term’ Calls Biden’s Election Win “Immaculate Deception”

White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said that the Trump administration is moving forward “under the assumption” that there will be a second term.
In an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo on Friday, Navarro said: “I think it’s really important before people’s heads explode here, to understand that what we seek here is verifiable ballots, certifiable ballots, and an investigation into what are growing numbers of allegations of fraud under signed affidavits by witnesses. My own view, looking at this election, we have, what appears in some sense to be, an immaculate deception.”
RT reports: Navarro’s comments have made him the latest administration official to be the target of pushback from liberal critics, who took to social media to reinforce their belief Biden won the election and to slam Navarro.
“Fellow economists have always called Trump adviser Peter Navarro a kook. Navarro proved them right again in a Fox interview this morning,” CNN White House correspondent John Harwood tweeted.
“Peter Navarro’s statement that ‘our view is Trump won the election’ is seditious. Plain and simple,” filmmaker Brian Koppelman added.
