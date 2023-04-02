WH Says Biden Is Too Old To Travel & Will Not Attend Coronation Of Britain’s King Charles

White House insiders have reportedly admitted that Joe Biden is too old to travel and that his international travel is to be restricted.

It was only back in February however that Biden was given a clean bill of health by White House physician Kevin O’Connor who said: “Biden “remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief” O’Connor wrote in a health summary.

The latest news means that the President will be turning down his invitation to attend the historic Coronation of King Charles in May. Previous reports had suggested that Biden was unable to attend the event because of other ‘commitments’.

Joe Biden will decline an invitation to attend the coronation of King Charles III of Great Britain in London in May. According to The Daily Telegraph, First Lady Jill Biden may come to the ceremony instead of the US President.



Sources have pointed out he is scheduled to visit Northern Ireland for an event later this month, but those close to the President, 80, are also keen to restrict his international movements to avoid him becoming too tired to perform his domestic duties.

Mr Biden is shortly expected to announce his intention to stand again in the 2024 presidential race and is also travelling to the G7 summit in Japan next month.

A source close to discussions on his attendance of the Coronation said: “The guy is 80. They space out his big bursts of activity quite considerably.