WH Press Secretary Pleads with Reporters to Avoid ‘Confrontation’ Over Biden’s Classified Documents

The White House has been trying to avoid arguments with reporters about documents found in President Joe Biden’s private office from when he was vice president.

When reporter Ed O’Keefe pushed for details on the news during Wednesday’s daily briefing, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre responded by saying: “Ed, we don’t need to have this. We work very well together. We don’t need to have this kind of confrontation”

Breitbart reports: Jean-Pierre had nothing new to share with the press on any further details of the classified documents found in the president’s old office.

“It is literally under review right now. As I am talking to you it is under review, so I am not going to get beyond the process. I am not going to get beyond what the president said,” she replied.

Biden said Tuesday he was “surprised” about the existence of classified documents in his private office for his University of Pennsylvania think tank in Washington, DC, and did not know what the documents were about.

“He has said he doesn’t know what is in them,” Jean-Pierre said. “So, there’s no way for me to talk about the documents if he has said he doesn’t know what’s in them.”

Jean-Pierre stonewalled several reporters who asked her when the White House found out about the documents, which were discovered just days before the 2022 midterm elections.

When asked how the American people could trust the president to properly handle the documents, Jean-Pierre replied, “Because his lawyers, his team did the right thing.”

Reporters also reminded Jean-Pierre of Biden’s promise of transparency when it came to his presidency, repeatedly asking why the White House did not reveal when the president found out about the documents and why the White House waited several weeks before revealing the truth about the incident.

Meanwhile, news of yet more Obama-era records being found at a location connected to the president came just after Jean-Pierre declined to provide reporters with details regarding the discovery of the previous documents

According to a report from NBC News, Joe Biden’s aides discovered another batch of classified documents in his possession at a different location.

The report did not say where or when the new documents were discovered, but it looks clear the White House is attempting to clean up Biden’s records ahead of a possible run for reelection in 2024.