WH Press Secretary: ‘Disagreeing With The Majority Is An ‘Extreme’ Way Of Thinking’

Just before Joe Biden’s message accusing those who disagreed with him of being violent extemists, his Press Secretary told reporters that those who don’t agree with “the majority” exhibit “an extreme way of thinking” and should be treated as a threat.
During a discussion about abortion laws, Karine Jean-Pierre stated “When you are not with where the majority of Americans are, then, you know, that is extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking.”
Summit News reports: Reporters pushed for more clarification on what exactly ‘extreme’ is and who the label applies to:
Branding your political opponents as extremists is unifying:
Of course, extremists on the left are not part of the conversation:
The previous day, Jean-Pierre told reporters that “The president thinks there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” adding “The way that he sees is the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican party – that extreme, this is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”
