WH Press Secretary: ‘Disagreeing With The Majority Is An ‘Extreme’ Way Of Thinking’

Just before Joe Biden’s message accusing those who disagreed with him of being violent extemists, his Press Secretary told reporters that those who don’t agree with “the majority” exhibit “an extreme way of thinking” and should be treated as a threat.

During a discussion about abortion laws, Karine Jean-Pierre stated “When you are not with where the majority of Americans are, then, you know, that is extreme. That is an extreme way of thinking.”

Summit News reports: Reporters pushed for more clarification on what exactly ‘extreme’ is and who the label applies to:

Karine Jean-Pierre says the "MAGA agenda" is "one of the most extreme agendas that we have seen."



So the Biden administration considers border security, public safety, parental rights, and economic prosperity "extreme"? pic.twitter.com/MdViyjemEC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

"74 million people voted for Trump last time around. You said it's a small number that the White House believes are extremists. Can you give us an idea…what kind of number are we talking about?"



KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "We feel like we've touched a nerve."



🤔 pic.twitter.com/a59L08IgCb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

Branding your political opponents as extremists is unifying:

"You're also facing some criticism, which has been brought up, that [Biden's] aggressive tone is also stoking the divisiveness…any concerns about that?"



Karine Jean-Pierre: No pic.twitter.com/49bYTB2vdE — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

Of course, extremists on the left are not part of the conversation:

"Are there elements of the far-left that also deserve to be either scrutinized or mentioned?"



Karine Jean-Pierre refuses to answer the question. pic.twitter.com/fDYVfxS8ER — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 1, 2022

The previous day, Jean-Pierre told reporters that “The president thinks there is an extremist threat to our democracy,” adding “The way that he sees is the MAGA Republicans are the most energized part of the Republican party – that extreme, this is an extreme threat to our democracy, to our freedom, to our rights.”