Westerner Stuck in Ukraine: Don’t Believe the Propaganda, Russia Is WINNING This War

A Westerner stuck in Kiev is going viral for claiming that Russia is winning the war and the mainstream media’s reporting is complete propaganda.

Writer Gonzalo Lira, who goes by Coach Red Pill, says that while Ukraine may be winning the Western propaganda war, Russia is winning the actual war.

WATCH:

Informationliberation.com reports: Here’s his latest YouTube video (it’s likely going to be censored for “hate speech”):

Lira’s arguments are backed up by reports indicating Russia has seized at least around 15 percent of the country in just four days.

This conservative chart was shared Sunday morning by BILD’s Julian Ropcke:

Reluctantly, this is my #UkraineUnderAttack map for battle day 4, 16:00 Kyiv time.

Very conservative again, as it shows no Russian advances into Poltava (they exist, but I can't geolocate them) and some cities in Luhansk under Ukrainian control, which is disputed by Russian MoD. pic.twitter.com/zAi9smWMMv — Julian Röpcke🇺🇦 (@JulianRoepcke) February 27, 2022

Other maps are far worse:

Satellite imagery indicates that a massive Russian armored column, with +800 vehicles, is approaching Kiev from the north.



At the same time, Russian forces in the East are working to link up and encircle a large fraction of the Ukrainian military. https://t.co/fh0JdzNUhG — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) February 28, 2022

As Lira noted, Ukraine’s comedian president Volodymyr Zelensky would not be conscripting child soldiers and grandfathers on day four if the Ukrainian military was actually holding its own.

Zelensky would not be handing out AK74s to anyone who wants them (including criminals) and telling women to turn themselves into enemy combatants by throwing Molotovs at trained Russian soldiers if they were winning.

Zelensky is trying to get Ukrainian civilians killed for propaganda purposes in order to drag the US and Europe into the war.