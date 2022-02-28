A Westerner stuck in Kiev is going viral for claiming that Russia is winning the war and the mainstream media’s reporting is complete propaganda.
Writer Gonzalo Lira, who goes by Coach Red Pill, says that while Ukraine may be winning the Western propaganda war, Russia is winning the actual war.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
WATCH:
Informationliberation.com reports: Here’s his latest YouTube video (it’s likely going to be censored for “hate speech”):
Lira’s arguments are backed up by reports indicating Russia has seized at least around 15 percent of the country in just four days.
This conservative chart was shared Sunday morning by BILD’s Julian Ropcke:
Other maps are far worse:
As Lira noted, Ukraine’s comedian president Volodymyr Zelensky would not be conscripting child soldiers and grandfathers on day four if the Ukrainian military was actually holding its own.
Zelensky would not be handing out AK74s to anyone who wants them (including criminals) and telling women to turn themselves into enemy combatants by throwing Molotovs at trained Russian soldiers if they were winning.
Zelensky is trying to get Ukrainian civilians killed for propaganda purposes in order to drag the US and Europe into the war.
Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)
- Westerner Stuck in Ukraine: Don’t Believe the Propaganda, Russia Is WINNING This War - February 28, 2022
- Belarus President Lukashenko: This Is Not a Drill, World War III Is About To Begin - February 28, 2022
- UN Agenda 2030: Viktor Orbán Warns ‘Serious Stress Test’ Coming From New World Order - February 28, 2022
russia had over 60% of the ukraine population backing them up BEFORE the war just as kazakhstan had.WAVE THE WHITE FLAG don`t build a blood bath with free weapons on american tax payers backs.Break away rich state has the russians with a damaged supply chain just as the puppet goverment did in kazakhstan.There should have been white flags right from the start and they should have ALL wanted to rejoin the russian union-everyone would be much better off and if and when they don`t like it they can move away without any blood bath for nothing.Russia WILL retake what is thiers in the first place anyway like it or not just as the common wealth and the UK and america would do also.Our think tank war room has their head up there somewhere else
All the pretense to start the next War to End all Wars? Certainly, all the players have been down this road before.
Stay tuned.