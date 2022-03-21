Russian president Vladimir Putin has blamed the ‘western ruling elite’ for creating the economic hardships that are currently impacting people in Europe and the US.

During a speech that was broadcast live on Russian television last week, Putin also slammed Russian oligarchs fleeing to Israel as a “fifth column” of “national traitors”. He said they see themselves as a “superior race” and “cannot make do without foie gras, oysters or gender freedom as they call it.”

Summit News reports: The Russian president also directly addressed westerners who are being told by the legacy media that skyrocketing gas prices and other economic hardships are purely to blame on Putin.

“I want ordinary Western people hear me, too,” Putin said. “You are being persistently told that your current difficulties are the result of Russia’s hostile actions and that you have to pay for the efforts to counter the alleged Russian threat from your own pockets. All of that is a lie.”

“The truth is that the problems faced by millions of people in the West are the result of many years of actions by the ruling elite of your respective countries, their mistakes, and short-sighted policies and ambitions. This elite is not thinking about how to improve the lives of their citizens in Western countries. They are obsessed with their own self-serving interests and super profits.”

No doubt that very same elite will now cite Putin’s criticism of them as reason to assert they have the moral high ground.