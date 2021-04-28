West Virginia Gov Says He’ll Pay $100 In Savings Bonds To Young People Who get Covid Vaccine

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has been accused of bribery after he announced that he would give $100 in saving bonds to people between the ages of 16 and 35 who choose to get vaccinated.

West Virginia says it hopes the payment will “motivate” them into getting the jab, though some say the offer of $100 is not enough!

RT reports: Claiming that young people are “not taking vaccines as fast as we’d like them to take them,” Justice said on Monday that he’s been trying “to come up with a way that’s truly going to motivate them –and us– to get over the hump.”

To do this, Justice –a Republican– revealed he will give every young person who receives the vaccine $100 in saving bonds and the initiative will be retroactive, allowing those who have already been vaccinated to receive the bonds too.

Justice concluded that if the state becomes 70% vaccinated, “the masks go away, the hospitalizations go away, and the deaths become minimal.”

Though some Americans supported the initiative, with MSNBC host Joy Reid calling it “a really good idea,” others accused Justice of engaging in bribery.

“When you have to bribe people to take your product…” commented one social media user – a sentiment echoed by many others.

Hilarious!! Now they have to bribe people. https://t.co/GAvfTaEPx4 — Michael W. Chapman (@ChapmanCNSNews) April 27, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) announces a new vaccine incentive program for residents 16 to 35:



“We’re going to give a $100 savings bond to every single one that steps up and takes their vaccine.” pic.twitter.com/guNGW6kowI — The Recount (@therecount) April 26, 2021

Justice also received criticism for offering saving bonds as the reward, arguing that they’re not even “worth the paper they are printed on.”

“Savings bonds? Wait til the people getting vaccinated realize how much those bonds are *actually* worth… Just cut them a check, you cheap b*stards,” protested one person.