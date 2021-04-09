West Virginia AG to Sue Biden Over Unconstitutional Gun Grab

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has vowed to sue the Biden administration over their unlawful gun grab.

“Defending the Second Amendment remains one of the most important priorities for the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office. I will not allow the far left to run roughshod over our citizens’ gun rights. If President Biden follows through on his proposals, we will be in court very quickly,” Morrisey said in a statement.

“Gun violence and the senseless death attributed to it should pain all Americans, however, the evil acts of a select few should never be a catalyst for stripping the lawful masses of their constitutional rights, especially their right to self-defense and to bear arms.”

Breitbart.com reports: Earlier Thursday, Biden ordered the Department of Justice to write laws requiring background checks for homemade “ghost guns.” Additionally, the president requested the DOJ develop a model for “red flag” laws for states as a possible guideline. He also announced the nomination of gun control advocate David Chipman to head up the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

“The idea is just bizarre to suggest some of the things we are recommending is contrary to the Constitution,” Biden said in his Rose Garden speech.

“Gun violence in this country is an epidemic,” the president continued, before calling the matter “an international embarrassment.”

“The job of any president is to protect the American people, whether Congress acts or not,” the president added. “I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep the American people safe from gun violence. But there’s much more that Congress can do to help that effort.”

Morrisey is not the only Republican attorney general who has signaled opposition to Biden’s gun control push. Last month, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) pledged to protect Texans’ Second Amendment rights after Biden renewed his call for Congress to pass legislation aimed at banning “assault weapons” in the wake of the deadly Boulder, Colorado, grocery store shooting.