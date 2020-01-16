West Virginia Plans To Accept Virginia Counties That Secede Over Tyrannical Gun Control Laws

As the government of Virginia move closer to enacting tyrannical gun confiscation measures, the West Virginia Legislature has introduced a resolution, which, if passed, will grant Constitution-friendly Virginia counties the right to secede and join West Virginia.

The legislation, which was introduced Tuesday, is set to provide for an election to be held “for the admission of certain counties and independent cities of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be admitted to the State of West Virginia as constituent counties.”

The measure would be enacted under the provisions of Article VI, Section 11 of the Constitution of West Virginia.

Many infringements of civil liberties by the government of Richmond are cited by the legislation.

“In the latest, and most evident, in this string of grievances,” the resolution reads, “The government at Richmond now seeks to place intolerable restraints upon the rights guaranteed under the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution to the citizens of that Commonwealth.”

The legislation “extends an invitation to our fellow Virginians who wish to do so, to join us in our noble experiment of 156 years of separation from the government at Richmond.”

“We extend an invitation to any constituent county or city of the Commonwealth of Virginia to be admitted to the body politic of the State of West Virginia, under the conditions set forth in our state Constitution, specifically, with the consent of a majority of the voters of such county or city voting upon such proposition.”

The measure also assures Virginia citizens that “their firearms rights shall be protected to the fullest extent possible under our Federal and State Constitutions.”

West Virginian lawmakers are determined to save Virginian citizens from the tyrannical Democrat government in Richmond.

AP report: The West Virginia Senate adopted a resolution by voice vote Monday to remind residents of Frederick County, Virginia, that the county has a standing invite — from 1862 — to become part of West Virginia. It now goes to the House of Delegates.

The resolution was introduced by Morgan County Republican Charles Trump, whose district borders Frederick County. Trump was born in Winchester, the seat of Frederick, which is Virginia’s northernmost county.

A message left for Frederick County Board of Supervisors chairman at large Chuck DeHaven wasn’t immediately returned Monday. But he told the Herald-Mail of Hagerstown, Maryland, last week that Frederick County has no interest in becoming part of West Virginia.

Frederick was formed in 1743, and much of it later was carved out to create several other counties. It remains much closer to Richmond, at 136 miles, than West Virginia’s state capitol of Charleston, at 268 miles.

West Virginia, born in 1863 during the Civil War, is the only state to be formed by seceding from a Confederate state. Some Virginia border counties were given the choice to become part of the new state if their residents approved. Berkeley and Jefferson counties gave their nod, siding with the Union. Trump said a vote was never taken in Frederick County, which ended up nearly surrounded on three sides by the northern neighbor.

Monday’s resolution “is simply to remind them, make them aware, that they have an invitation … that was extended 158 years ago,” Trump said on the Senate floor.