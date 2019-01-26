Were The 9/11 Attacks Coordinated By CIA And Mossad?

The US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and the Israeli spy agency Mossad both played crucial roles in the “sophisticated intel operation” that was the 9/11 attacks in New York, according to founder of the Scholars for 9/11 Truth, James Henry Fetzer

The “highest levels” of the U.S. government are implicated in covering-up Saudi Arabia’s role in the 9/11 attacks, and the extent of the cover-up went far beyond hiding 28 pages of a congressional report on 9/11 which was released in 2002.

Press TV reports:

Pointing to investigations by case agents interviewed at the Joint Terrorism Task Forces (JTTF) in Washington and San Diego, along with police detectives who investigated the incident, the Post said, “Virtually every road led back to the Saudi Embassy in Washington, as well as the Saudi Consulate in Los Angeles.”

In an interview with Press TV, James Henry Fetzer, founder of the Scholars for 9/11 Truth, said the report had an “unusual significance” because it cites sources that have been directly involved in the investigations about the incident.

“We know that 15 of the 19 alleged hijackers were from Saudi Arabia; we know that none of them were from Iraq. We know that the 28 missing pages report on Saudi funding for 9/11,” he said Sunday.

Citing its sources, the Post said the 28-page report comprises the entire final chapter of the congressional report, dealing with “foreign support for the September 11 hijackers,” and offers “incontrovertible evidence” by the CIA and the FBI that reveals official Saudi assistance for at least two of the Saudi hijackers who settled in San Diego.

Fetzer said the US also flew several Saudi nationals to their country on 9/11, although all commercial flights were ordered to be grounded.

“We also know that the 9/11 appears to have as its director Dick Cheney,” Fetzer noted.

Former US President George Bush and his vice president, Cheney, reportedly told the congressional commission investigating the 9/11 that they would not be formally interviewed in relation to the attacks that killed 3,000 people.

Fetzer said strong evidence “substantiates that this was a very sophisticated intel operation, involving coordination between the CIA and the Mossad.”

He said “dual Israeli citizens” in the US Department of Defense also played a significant role in facilitating the attacks by “keeping the airports from responding to the attacks.”

President Barack Obama and his Vice President Joe Biden are also involved in the cover-up, Fetzer said, arguing that they deliberately neglected their obligations upon taking office.