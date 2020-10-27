‘We’re Blowing Out YOUR Candle’- Rose McGowan Slams Hillary Clinton Over Birthday Tweet

Actress Rose McGowan ripped into Hillary Clinton on Monday over the former Secretary of State’s birthday tweet which was aimed at boosting support for Joe Biden.

Clinton, who loves to remind everyone when it’s her birthday, commemorated her 73rd by sharing a photograph of herself as a young girl and revealing her “one wish”.

“It’s my birthday. Here’s my one wish: that you reach out to one person in your life who may not vote this year and encourage them to turn out for Biden-Harris. All of us have more power than we know,” Clinton wrote.

It's my birthday. Here's my one wish: that you reach out to one person in your life who may not vote this year and encourage them to turn out for Biden-Harris.



All of us have more power than we know. 🎂 pic.twitter.com/hqhE7JYe3k — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 26, 2020

Fox News reports: That tweet didn’t sit well with McGowan.

“We have more power than YOU @HillaryClinton,” McGowan fired back. We will not be silenced by you and your monsters. You campaign for rapists & line your pockets with pedophiles.”

She continued. “Oh, and happy birthday. Can you feel it? It’s us blowing out YOUR candle. Make a wish, I know I have.”

We have more power than YOU @HillaryClinton We will not be silenced by you and your monsters. You campaign for rapists & line your pockets with pedophiles. Oh, and happy birthday. Can you feel it? It’s us blowing out YOUR candle. Make a wish, I know I have https://t.co/RBTEjeJoc0 — Rose McGowan (@rosemcgowan) October 26, 2020

McGowan, who came forward in 2017 as a victim of disgraced film mogul and convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein, has been an outspoken critic of the Democratic Party during this election cycle and has been a defender of Tara Reade, who has accused Biden of sexual assault back in 1993 when she worked as a staffer for the then-Delaware senator. Biden has repeatedly denied Reade’s claims.

“You are the season of darkness. @JoeBiden @dnc You are monsters. You are frauds. You are the lie,” McGowan tweeted during the Democratic National Convention.

Clinton has long been criticized for her treatment of her husband Bill Clinton’s accusers and for her political ties to Weinstein over the years. She denied knowing about his predatory behavior until the allegations surfaced.