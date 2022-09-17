Wendy Williams ‘On Deathbed’ After Receiving COVID Jab

Wendy Williams is gravely ill and could die within a matter of weeks, according to close friends. The talk show host had recently received the COVID jab before suffering numerous health problems.

According to reports, her friends discovered an unresponsive Williams at her Manhattan home. She was subsequently rushed to hospital and given two blood transfusions.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

DJ Boof is said to have discovered Wendy in a “catatonic” state and staring at the ceiling in a soiled robe inside her home.

“I don’t think he understood the extent of what was going on, and I don’t think he wanted it to get out that she was not well, and he definitely didn’t want a 911 call like [what] happened a year later,” a friend and eyewitness told Page Six.

Radaronline.com reports: As RadarOnline.com reported, Wendy was hospitalized for “psychiatric services” in September 2021.

The source revealed that the former Wendy Williams Show host’s apartment was in disarray due to her alleged addiction.

“It was pretty much a mess. It was a mess,” the insider spilled. “She was in her robe, it was soiled, she was catatonic, she was in a very, very bad state. She was looking at the ceiling. She was just not responsive, but her eyes were open, but she was definitely in a catatonic state.”

Liquor was reportedly found all over her apartment until her pals took action.

“A case of alcohol, open wine bottles and Ketel One” were discovered on the scene, according to the source. “We started clearing out a lot of liquor,” they explained.

The eyewitness claimed DJ Boof desperately pled with Young to call 911 and gave Wendy ice chips to help keep her hydrated.

“She’s going to die. She literally couldn’t stand up,” the pal recalled. “She was just lying on top of the covers, and she needed 911 help, and [Young’s] like, ‘We’re not getting 911.’”

Wendy’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, and their son, Kevin Hunter Jr., jumped into action by getting on the phone and begging for aid.

“Kevin and Kevin Jr. were both saying, ‘Please, come on, mom. Let [Ron and his team] come up,” the insider added. “Get some help.”

DJ Boof allegedly drove Wendy to the hospital where she received two blood transfusions because she was “so low on iron.” The talk show host reportedly had “no recollection” of the events that happened.

“Boof was the savior of her f–—- life,” the source stated, adding he went back to her apartment and got rid of the alcohol.

We have reached out to Young for comment.

The scary incident has been brought to light after it was revealed Wendy is seeking treatment. RadarOnline.com revealed she is in rehab.

Her publicist confirmed that Wendy checked into a “wellness facility” to “manage her overall health issues” earlier this week. She did not mention anything about Wendy’s alleged alcohol dependency.