“We’ll Know the Election Results When Every Ballot Is Counted” Says Hillary Clinton

We'll know the election results when every ballot is counted. That's how democracy works. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 4, 2020

She was likely referencing the continued mass-mail voting in battleground states such as Pennsylvania. We can only assume she’s talking about the counting of every legitimate ballot.

Breitbart reports: Clinton’s message comes as several crucial battleground states remain up in the air due to delays in counting ballots. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf (D), for example, said there are “millions” of mail-in ballots yet to be counted in the state. Pennsylvania is also counting late ballots received up to three days after Election Day — even if there is not a clear postmark and even if the signature on the ballot does not match voter rolls.

“And there are 3 million — millions of mail-in ballots that are being counted, and that takes longer than the way we used to do it with the stand-in, in-person voting,” Wolf said

So we may not know the results either today, but the most important thing is we have accurate results. Again, even if that takes a little longer than we’re used to,” he added:

Trump held a nearly 10-point lead in the Keystone State at the time of Wolf’s remarks.

Other key states are slowly reporting their totals. Nevada, which has Biden up by roughly 8,000 votes, will not resume updating its election results until Thursday.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said in a Wednesday update that he hopes his state will have a clearer picture of which candidate will win by the end of the day.

President Trump tweeted several statements Wednesday regarding the election, many of which have been censored by Twitter.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted,” he said in one of the censored tweets. “VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!”:

Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

How come every time they count Mail-In ballot dumps they are so devastating in their percentage and power of destruction? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

“They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!” he added: