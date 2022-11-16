WEF’s Klaus Schwab Gives G20 Speech Ordering World Leaders To ‘Restructure’ Global Economy

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has instructed world leaders and heads of state to being the process of “restructuring” the global economy in line with the WEF corporate-socialist vision, during a speech at the G20 in Bali, Indonesia on Tuesday.

While the G20 summit has traditionally been a forum for heads of state and governments from the world’s leading economies, Schwab used his influence to gatecrash the party in recent years and created a space at the B20, the official G20 dialogue with the business community.

According to Schwab, who nobody elected president of the world, now is the time to implement the roll out of the “Great Reset”, taking advantage of various crises as a means to accomplish a “restructuring” of the current world order.

The restructuring that the WEF obsesses over is a global socialist system based on Schwab’s concepts of the 4th Industrial Revolution, the Shared Economy and Stakeholder Capitalism (corporate governance).

He does not say much in terms of planning in his speech to the G20, but he does imply that while fragmentation is necessary, too much fragmentation could be troublesome.

Why are Klaus Schwab (and Bill Gates) at the G20 Summit? Why are they participants on the same level as leaders of sovereign countries? pic.twitter.com/eGzTsHnwmr — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 15, 2022

In other words, controlled chaos is valuable to the globalist agenda, but uncontrolled chaos would be disastrous for them.

