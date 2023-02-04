WEF Unveils Technology That Allows the Elite Arrest Citizens for ‘Wrongthink’

The World Economic Forum has unveiled new technology that will allow government’s around the world arrest citizens before they commit a crime by reading their thoughts.

According to reports, the WEF announced last month that the new technology will allow employers at major companies to spy on their workers’ brain activity. They would have the power to fire their workers and turn them into government authorities for simply thinking the “wrong way.”

The globalist group also said the same technology would be able to use brain wave data for evidence in a “crime.” Yes, your own thoughts could be used as evidence against you in a court.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The presenter, though, in an Orwellian twist claimed giving big business bosses and the government power over your thoughts would show the “positive use cases” of brain monitoring technology.

Here is the chilling story from Breitbart:

At the World Economic Forum, the annual gathering of globalist elites in Davos, Switzerland, a presentation hyped brain wave monitoring technology to allow employers to detect how hard their employees are working, whether they get distracted, and even if they have “amorous feelings” for coworkers. “You can not only tell whether a person is paying attention or their mind is wandering, but you can discriminate between the kinds of things they are paying attention to,” gushed the presenter. “Whether they’re doing something like central tasks, like programming, peripheral tasks like writing documentation, or unrelated tasks like surfing social media or online browsing. “When you combine brain-wave activity together with other forms of software and surveillance technology, the power becomes quite precise.” A short video imagined a workplace of the future, in which an employee worries about her employer detecting “amorous feelings” for a coworker by reading her brain-wave data, but is pleasantly surprised when she gets a performance bonus for good “brain metrics” showing her productivity. In the next scene, the government subpoenas employees’ brainwave data to find co-conspirators in a wire fraud scheme in the office. “You discover they are looking for synchronized brain activity between your coworker and the people he has been working with. While you know you’re innocent of any crime, you’ve been secretly working with him on a new start-up venture. Shaking, you remove your earbuds.” The presenter said the purpose of showcasing this dystopian mind-reading future was to highlight the “positive use cases” of brain monitoring technology because “what I don’t want the reaction to be is, let’s ban this.”

Think for a moment what big tech executives would do, for example, if they discovered Trump supporters working for them via this technology. Is there any question that these workers lives would be ruined the next day?

First, the globalists wanted you own nothing and be happy. Now they want to give employers and the government the power to know your private feelings and destroy your lives for “wrongthink.”

Say what you want about Alex Jones, but he was right when he said there is a war on for your mind.