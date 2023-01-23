WEF Threatens Elon Musk With Sanctions ‘And More’ If He Doesn’t Regulate Speech on Twitter

A European Union regulator speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos threatened Elon Musk with sanctions if he does not comply and regulate free speech on Twitter.
According to .Věra Jourová, free speech causes “really big harm to society” and as a consequence, the elite must have the right to control what ordinary people can and cannot say on the internet.
The ironically titled EU Commissioner for Values and Transparency, spoke in the style of a mob boss when she said,“We have the rules which have to be complied with. And otherwise there will be sanctions.”
Speaking to Euronews Next, Jourová complained that “confidence has been weakened” regarding Twitter’s resolve to censor and control speech on the platform on behalf of the global elite, before explaining that she “had quite a high level of confidence about Twitter” before the Musk takeover last year.
“I have to say that we worked with quite knowledgeable people, with the lawyers, with sociologists, who understand they have to behave in some decent way,” she continued, hinting that the former Twitter regime understood their role as subservient lapdogs of the elite.
“So this is what I don’t feel from Elon Musk, personally,” she said, before touting the benefits of new European legislation designed to eradicate free speech.
“We will have the Digital Services Act [DSA]. We will have the Code of Practice as a part of this legislation,” Jourová said.
“So, after Mr Musk took over Twitter with his ‘freedom of speech absolutism,’ we are the protectors of freedom of speech as well”.
“I’ve worked with the platforms, with the ‘big boys’ – and girls sometimes – already for several years. And for me, the legislation was never the only option,” she told Euronews Next.
Baxter Dmitry
