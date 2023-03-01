WEF Says It’s Time To Legalize Sex and Marriage With Animals To Promote Inclusion

The World Economic Forum has ordered infiltrated world governments to take immediate steps towards a controversial new initiative that should have every right-thinking person up in arms.

The World Economic Forum is now calling for people to have the right to marry animals in an effort to promote diversity and inclusion.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Spain is the first country to pass new legislation taking huge strides towards the initiative. This isn’t surprising when you consider the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez is both an avowed socialist and a World Economic Forum Agenda Contributor. Within Sanchez’s socialist government, the pro-zoophilia law was pushed by WEF-affiliate Ione Belarra Urteaga, the minister of Social Rights and 2030 Agenda.

That’s right, Spain is so infiltrated by the WEF they actually have a Minister for the 2030 Agenda.

The world was on a slippery slope with all the gender and pedophilia craziness, but Spain’s new Animal Welfare Law that decriminalizes having sex with animals is a whole new level of crazy.

The new law states: “The person who by any means or procedure mistreats a domestic or tamed animal, an animal that is usually domesticated, an animal that temporarily or permanently lives under human control outside of legally regulated activities including acts of a sexual nature, causing injuries that require veterinary treatment to the restoration of its health, shall be subject to a minimum of three months up to a maximum of 18 months in prison.”

This essentially means that as long as there isn’t a physical injury that requires veterinary treatment, people are free to have sex with animals.

If this isn’t disturbing enough, the WEF has ordered the mainstream media to begin pushing the narrative in other countries. Make no mistake, this isn’t just about Spain. They want to roll this sickness out across the world.

Pox on bestiality! pic.twitter.com/8t8jKe4qI1 — James Lindsay, obvious coward (@ConceptualJames) February 26, 2023

According to the global elite, zoophiles are just another spectrum on the trans pride flag. This is no longer a slippery slope. We are in free fall off a cliff. The global elite are determined to destroy our civilization and everything we have built as a society.

Because make no mistake, the elites are intent on crashing economies and destroying our civilization. When was the last time people were marrying animals? The answer is ancient Rome, in the dark days of Emperor Caligula just before the Roman empire collapsed.

Caligula committed incest with his sisters and had conversations with the moon—so far he sounds a lot like one of Joe Biden’s children—and he also planned to marry his favorite horse Incitatus and only failed to do so because he was assassinated first.

The final days of the Roman empire have startling parallels with our own times. Here at the People’s Voice we are determined to keep exposing the agenda of the globalist elite as they seek to plunge humanity into darkness. You can join The People’s Voice Locals Community.

Protests are kicking off all over Europe as zoophiles demand the right to have sex and relationships with animals in their countries.

According to the protesters in Germany, citizens should have the right to engage in sexual relationships with animals and want the LGBTQ+ rainbow movement to add a Z to its name.

In an interview published by RUPTLY, one of the Zoophilia pride marchers defends the concept of sexual relationships with animals. According to the pride marcher, sex with animals should be decriminalized because “it is much easier to build a relationship with animals than humans.”

The major reason zoophiles should not be accepted by mainstream society involves the issue of consent. Sex with animals is similar to child abuse, where dominance is imposed on a weaker party that is incapable of giving consent.

But the toxic influence of the World Economic Forum and their legions of corrupted Young Global Leaders embedded in governments all over the world is moving society in the opposite direction to common decency and traditional values.

Zoophilia and pedophilia are currently being normalized by the global elite and those who consider themselves liberals are increasingly under pressure to accept deviance as normal. Make no mistake, they are coming for our children.

A Pennsylvania Department of Corrections counselor who works with sex offenders stoked controversy last week after defending “minor attracted persons” also known as MAPs and complaining that the term “pedophile” is a “judgmental, hurtful insult.“

In a video posted to YouTube that has since been clipped and gone viral on Twitter, Miranda Galbreath says pedophiles are “probably the most vilified population of folks in our culture.”

Sex with babies as young as 1-year-old is not wrong, according to SUNY Fredonia Professor Stephen Kershnar, who has gone on record stating that he can’t see anything wrong adult males having sexual intercourse with “willing” children.

According to Professor Kershnar, who teaches applied ethics at the New York university, there are “evolutionary advantages” to pedophilia that the human race should use to its advantage.

The rot goes all the way to the top. Governments across the world, operating under the control of the World Economic Forum, are waging war on our children.

Last year, in WEF-infiltrated New Zealand, a judge declared that 12-year-old children can consent to sex with adults. No need to hit rewind. You heard me correctly. The case in question featured a 45-year-old man whose defense centered on the claim that his 12-year-old victim “wanted it.” According to the middle-aged man, the 12-year-old girl pressured him for sex.

France, also led by a Young Global Leader in Emmanuel Macron, has no age of consent.

Hollywood and CNN are constantly pushing a pro-pedophilia agenda.

With the global elites behind the plan, the only question is whether a P or Z is added to the LGBTQI+ rainbow movement first.

If you want to live in a world that is safe for those who cannot protect themselves, it’s time to make a stand. Please subscribe to the People’s Voice if you haven’t done so already and feel free to join The People’s Voice Locals Community to help us spread the word and expose the crimes of the elite. The link is in the description box below. We are all in this together.

Watch: