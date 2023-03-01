WEF Panelist Brags About The Globalists Plan To Track What You Buy, Eat & Where/ How you Travel

At the recent Global Economic meeting, Canadian Alibaba President J. Michael Evans boasted about developing a tracking system for the globalists.

Evans, who is also a technology executive, bragged that the individual carbon footprint tracker would be able to monitor where you shop, what you eat as well as where and how you travel you travel.

The Government and Big Tech may already be doing this.

Aa Dr. Simon Goddek notes, that individual carbon footprint tracker, however, most likely won’t apply to corporate jets, yachts, or emissions from homes greater than 5,000 sq ft.

He warns that this growing obsession with ‘tracking people’ is worrisome and needs to stop!