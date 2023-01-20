WEF: Our Agenda Is To Create a “New World Order”

The World Economic Forum is now openly admitting that their goal is to create a “New World Order” within the next few years.
The admission was made during the annual elitist confab yesterday by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.
“Here at WEF…there’s a lot of discussion about what the new world order will be…how do we work towards that new normative international order that allows us to address our differences and disputes as the civilized world,” said Zardari.
Summit.news reports: “I believe that at the moment we are in such a hyper partisan, hyper polarized time that we’re not going to be able to form that new Helsinki today, but going forward…we must form and improve our normative and international institutional order internationally so that we can address these complaints,” he added.
“I hope this time around, once we’re building this new world order or new rules based order, the voice of the global south and the developing world is included,” said Zardari.
Another speaker complained about countries valuing their own sovereignty over the interests of the “world order”.
The establishment media still treats the ‘new world order’ as a conspiracy theory that doesn’t exist, apart from when actual globalists use the phrase, in which case it does exist and is a good thing.
What will life look like under the New World Order?
We don’t have make wild guesses, numerous other Davos attendees have explicitly outlined how it will be manifested.
So-called 5 minute cities which look like prisons.
The end of all car travel.
Implanted brain chips.
A digital database to monitor who has been vaccinated and who hasn’t.
A new “COVID-scale” pandemic.
A crackdown on “disinformation” that is preventing people from taking vaccines.
The end of free speech.
LGBT subversion of all culture.
A one world religion based on environmentalism
The acceleration of environmental hysteria to seize more power and reduce living standards.
Elon Musk recently tweeted that the “WEF is increasingly becoming an unelected world government that the people never asked for and don’t want.”
Davos globalists don’t seem to have received the memo.
