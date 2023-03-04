WEF Official Admits ’15-Minute Cities’ Will Imprison Humanity in ‘Forever Lockdowns’

The 15 minute city concept, the brainchild of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, is becoming a reality in the United States with the city of Cleveland, Ohio signing up to the scheme and vowing to implement Klaus Schwab’s vision.

The term refers to a community where residents can reach everyday essentials — like work, school and shops — by walking, biking or taking public transportation in 15 minutes or less. According to the globalists promoting the concept, 15 minute cities are necessary to fight climate change and support public health.

Critics of the 15 minute city concept claim that the elite are constructing open-air prisons in which residents will be walled in, figuratively and literally. And as we will see in a minute, there is plenty of evidence, including an admission from a city official, that “forced lockdowns of the future” are at the forefront of the elite’s 15 minute city agenda.

Democrat Mayor Justin Bibb says he is determined to make Cleveland, Ohio the first 15-minute city in North America, introducing the concept to local residents and media during his State of the City speech in April last year.

“We’re working toward being the first city in North America to implement a 15-minute city planning framework, where people—not developers, but people—are at the center of urban revitalization, because regardless of where you live, you have access to a good grocery store, vibrant parks, and a job you can get to,” Bibb said in the speech.

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, which is an hour and a half away from Cleveland, have reported that they are being encouraged to move to Cleveland.

Why are the elites trying to herd everyone into this zone?

We know the globalist elite have subscribed to the UN’s Agenda 21 which calls for the creation of “wild lands” and the concentration of populations into designated areas. And we know that Klaus Schwab is pushing the 15 minute city concept.

The “15-minute city” concept—which implies having all necessary amenities within a short walk, bike ride, or public transit trip from one’s home—has been a powerful tool for #urban planners. — World Economic Forum (@wef) December 15, 2022

When other cities around the world have introduced 15-minute city proposals, they’ve faced onslaughts of protests, with residents concerned the elites are planning to wall them in and create the conditions for forced lockdowns.

Which makes a lot of sense when you consider the story of Oxford, England, which is also moving towards complying with the WEF diktat and becoming a 15 minute city. So what are the elite really planning when it comes to these new city designs?

A city official in Oxford, England let the cat out of the bag when he declared that “climate lockdowns” have arrived and are here to stay “whether people like it or not” as Oxford announced residents must apply for permission from the government to move around the city.

Residents of Oxfordshire will now need a special permit to go from one “zone” of the city to another. However, even residents who are granted a permit will only be allowed to travel from one zone to another “a maximum of 100 days per year.”

Oxfordshire County Council yesterday approved plans to lock residents into one of six zones to ‘save the planet’ from global warming. The latest stage in the ’15 minute city’ agenda is to place electronic gates on key roads in and out of the city, confining residents to their own neighborhoods. Under the new scheme if residents want to leave their zone they will need permission from the Council who gets to decide who is worthy of freedom and who isn’t. Under the new scheme residents will be allowed to leave their zone a maximum of 100 days per year, but in order to even gain this every resident will have to register their car details with the council who will then track their movements via smart cameras round the city.

Are residents of Oxfordshire actually going to put up with this?

Bill Gates was caught admitting the climate change agenda is a giant scam for the New World Order in a newly surfaced video in which he boasts that the term “clean energy” has “screwed up people’s minds.”

If we accept the concept of climate lockdowns, we will be falling for the scam.

I never thought that we would actually see climate lockdowns get implemented in the free world, but here we are.

Of course there are a few people that are loudly objecting to this new plan, but Duncan Enright, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for travel and development strategy, is pledging that “the controversial plan will go ahead whether people like it or not”.

The global elites have stopped pretending they believe in democracy.

This should come as no surprise, considering the nature of the rhetoric coming out of the World Economic Forum lately. They now consider themselves to be gods with “divine powers” over “creation and destruction.” As for God, he’s dead. And Jesus is “fake news.”

The WEF agenda is pure poison and the real-world consequences are playing out before our eyes. In the Netherlands, the government is actually forcibly shutting down up to 3,000 farms in order to comply with Klaus Schwab’s demands and “reduce its nitrogen pollution”…

Farmers have been warned they must accept the government offer for their farm, whether they want to sell or not.

“There is no better offer coming,” Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister, told the Dutch parliament on Friday.

These are gangster tactics. And yes, the WEF-infiltrated Dutch government now has a “nitrogen minister.”

We are battling an unprecedented global food crisis, and the Dutch government has decided that now is the time to forcibly shut down thousands of farms? This is literally suicidal.

Speaking of suicide, Canada has found a way to get people to stop emitting any carbon at all once their usefulness is over. Assisted suicide has become quite popular among liberal Canadians, and the number of people choosing that option keeps growing year on year. According to a Daily Mail report:

Last year, more than 10,000 people in Canada – astonishingly that’s over three percent of all deaths there – ended their lives via euthanasia, an increase of a third on the previous year. And it’s likely to keep rising: next year, Canada is set to allow people to die exclusively for mental health reasons.”

If you are feeling depressed, Klaus Schwab’s Canada has a solution for that.

And if you are physically disabled, Canada has a solution for that too.

Only last week, a jaw-dropping story emerged of how, five years into an infuriating battle to obtain a stairlift for her home, Canadian army veteran and Paralympian Christine Gauthier was offered an extraordinary alternative. A Canadian official told her in 2019 that if her life was so difficult and she so ‘desperate’, the government would help her to kill herself. ‘I have a letter saying that if you’re so desperate, madam, we can offer you MAiD, medical assistance in dying,’ the paraplegic ex-army corporal testified to Canadian MPs.

“Medical assistance in dying” sounds so clinical, but ultimately it is the greatest lockdown of all.

Because once you stop breathing, you won’t be able to commit any more “climate sins”. The WEF are infiltrating governments all over the western world and authoritarianism is growing at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking.

If they can forcibly shut down farms and build 15 minute cities that severely restrict travel today, what kind of tyranny will we see in the future?

We are all in this together.

