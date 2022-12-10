WEF-Linked Official Declares ‘Climate Lockdowns’ Are Here ‘Whether People Like It Or Not’

A city official in Oxford, England has declared that “climate lockdowns” have arrived and are here to stay “whether people like it or not” as the city announces residents must apply for permission from the government to move around the city.

Residents of Oxfordshire will now need a special permit to go from one “zone” of the city to another. However, even residents who are granted a permit will only be allowed to travel from one zone to another “a maximum of 100 days per year.”

Oxfordshire County Council yesterday approved plans to lock residents into one of six zones to ‘save the planet’ from global warming. The latest stage in the ’15 minute city’ agenda is to place electronic gates on key roads in and out of the city, confining residents to their own neighborhoods. Under the new scheme if residents want to leave their zone they will need permission from the Council who gets to decide who is worthy of freedom and who isn’t. Under the new scheme residents will be allowed to leave their zone a maximum of 100 days per year, but in order to even gain this every resident will have to register their car details with the council who will then track their movements via smart cameras round the city.

Are residents of Oxfordshire actually going to put up with this?

Bill Gates was caught admitting the climate change agenda is a giant scam for the New World Order in a newly surfaced video in which he boasts that the term “clean energy” has “screwed up people’s minds.”

If we accept the concept of climate lockdowns, we will be falling for the scam. WATCH:

I never thought that we would actually see climate lockdowns get implemented in the free world, but here we are.

Of course there are a few people that are loudly objecting to this new plan, but Duncan Enright, Oxfordshire County Council’s cabinet member for travel and development strategy, is pledging that “the controversial plan will go ahead whether people like it or not”.

The global elites have stopped pretending they believe in democracy.

This should come as no surprise, considering the nature of the rhetoric coming out of the World Economic Forum lately. They now consider themselves to be gods with “divine powers” over “creation and destruction.” As for God, he’s dead. And Jesus is “fake news.” WATCH:

Meanwhile, France has decided to completely ban certain short-haul flights in an attempt to fight so-called climate change.

France can now make you train rather than plane. The European Commission (EC) has given French officials the green light to ban select domestic flights if the route in question can be completed via train in under two and a half hours. The plan was first proposed in 2021 as a means to reduce carbon emissions. It originally called for a ban on eight short-haul flights, but the EC has only agreed to nix three that have quick, easy rail alternatives with several direct connections each way every day.

This is insanity.

But if the French public accepts these new restrictions, similar bans will inevitably be coming to other EU nations.

In the Netherlands, the government is actually going to be buying and shutting down approximately 3,000 farms in order to “reduce its nitrogen pollution”…

The Dutch government is planning to purchase and then close down up to 3,000 farms in an effort to comply with a European Union environmental mandate to slash emissions, according to reports. Farmers in the Netherlands will be offered “well over” the worth of their farm in an effort to take up the offer voluntarily, The Telegraph reported. The country is attempting to reduce its nitrogen pollution and will make the purchases if not enough farmers accept buyouts. “There is no better offer coming,” Christianne van der Wal, nitrogen minister, told the Dutch parliament on Friday.

Yes, the WEF-infiltrated Dutch government now have a “nitrogen minister.”

This is literally suicidal.

We are battling an unprecedented global food crisis, and the Dutch government has decided that now is the time to forcibly shut down thousands of farms?

EOTAD.com reports: Speaking of suicide, Canada has found a way to get people to stop emitting any carbon at all once their usefulness is over. Assisted suicide has become quite popular among liberal Canadians, and the number of people choosing that option keeps growing year on year.

Last year, more than 10,000 people in Canada – astonishingly that’s over three percent of all deaths there – ended their lives via euthanasia, an increase of a third on the previous year. And it’s likely to keep rising: next year, Canada is set to allow people to die exclusively for mental health reasons.

If you are feeling depressed, Canada has a solution for that.

And if you are physically disabled, Canada has a solution for that too.

Only last week, a jaw-dropping story emerged of how, five years into an infuriating battle to obtain a stairlift for her home, Canadian army veteran and Paralympian Christine Gauthier was offered an extraordinary alternative. A Canadian official told her in 2019 that if her life was so difficult and she so ‘desperate’, the government would help her to kill herself. ‘I have a letter saying that if you’re so desperate, madam, we can offer you MAiD, medical assistance in dying,’ the paraplegic ex-army corporal testified to Canadian MPs.

“Medical assistance in dying” sounds so clinical.

But ultimately it is the greatest lockdown of all.

Because once you stop breathing, you won’t be able to commit any more “climate sins”.

All over the western world, authoritarianism is growing at a pace that is absolutely breathtaking.

If they can severely restrict travel and shut down farms today, what sort of tyranny will we see in the future?

Sadly, most people in the general population still do not understand what is happening.

Hopefully they will wake up before it is too late.