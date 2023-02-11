WEF Insider: Bug Eating Agenda Makes Humans Susceptible to Engineered Viruses

Humans are set to become walking parasites if the global elite get their way and everybody gives up meat and starts eating bugs and crickets. Scientific research reveals these insects contain the perfect “armor” that parasites and pathogens use to infect humans and animals and spread disease inside them.

If you start eating insects regularly, because you believe this will save the earth from global warming or “climate change,” you may be putting yourself (and any children you have) directly in harm’s way, assisting the evil agenda of globalists who want to depopulate the planet.

If you look into the scientific research published in the last few decades, before the elites and the media began promoting bugs and insects as food, some worrying facts quickly surface. The main one: Insects are toxic for humans.

A 2019 study titled A parasitological evaluation of edible insects and their role in the transmission of parasitic diseases to humans and animals found that consuming insects poses severe health risks to humans due to the transmission of parasitic diseases. From the study:

Parasites were detected in 244 (81.33%) out of 300 (100%) examined insect farms. In 206 (68.67%) of the cases, the identified parasites were pathogenic for insects only; in 106 (35.33%) cases, parasites were potentially parasitic for animals; and in 91 (30.33%) cases, parasites were potentially pathogenic for humans. Edible insects are an underestimated reservoir of human and animal parasites.

Other studies focused on chitin – a natural structural component found in insects’ exoskeletons. A 2007 study published in peer-reviewed Nature journal concluded that chitin causes an allergic reaction in humans.

Maybe that’s our bodies way of telling us that we shouldn’t eat the exoskeleton of insects.

Another study about chitin concludes:

Chitin, a polysaccharide constituent of many allergens and parasites, initiates innate type 2 lung inflammation through incompletely defined pathways.

And another study focusing on chitosan – a chemical compound made from chitin – discovered that its consumption leads to the depletion of vitamins in the human body, which leads to disastrous effects.

As if that wasn’t enough, here’s a headline from 2018, before the media were onboard with the insect propaganda.

Eating chitin is like flipping on the kill switch for parasites.

With all of that being said, the global elite (most notably the World Economic Forum) want us to put cockroaches in our mouths, chew on their crunchy exterior, and swallow their viscous green insides. They want us to eat cockroaches while smiling, owning nothing, and pretending to be happy.

Eating locusts, crickets, ants, beetles, worms, bees, wasps, caterpillars, grubs and slugs could fuel the next death wave of humans – just what the globalists want.

The bug-eating agenda is not a joke. It’s starting to seep through mass media and even the educational system. The goal is to normalize and even glamorize the consumption of bugs.

So why are the powers that be laser-focused on forcing the masses to eat crickets, mealworms, and cockroaches? Here’s a look at the situation.

First you must wrap your head around one important fact: The WEF are looking to redefine what it means to be a human on Earth. They believe that we have too many freedoms and that we consume too many resources.

The WEF is not merely trying to penetrate governments and control economies, it wants to redefine the meaning of life on Earth. Nothing less.

This is an article on the WEF’s actual website. If they are admitting this in public, imagine what they are saying behind closed doors.

In short, they see us as cattle. Other than controlling every aspect of our lives, they also want us to consume fewer resources. This is where the bug-eating agenda comes in. Using buzzwords such as “sustainability”, the global elite is defining what is a “responsible” diet while increasingly shaming those who eat meat.

Other than trying to indoctrinate the environmentally conscious using graphs and figures, the elite is in full propaganda mode to promote bug eating. And you know what full propaganda mode means? That’s right, celebrities.

The bug-eating agenda has now moved to the next phase of the plan. Celebrities are eating bugs on camera. Mainstream media journalists are writing articles promoting bug-eating as an inevitability. Schools are forcing children to eat bugs in class.

Take a look at this creepy video of Nicole Kidman eating live insects, which she bizarrely calls “micro-livestock”.

That’s right, an A-list movie star was recruited to seductively consume insects on camera to convince the masses to do the same. This is cringey propaganda 101. Fortunately, the YouTube comments give us hope.

But one movie star is not enough. They need many. Robert Downey Jr. is promoting cricket protein on the late night circuit. And Lupita Nyong’o is using her acting skills to GO CRAZY over eating ants in Los Angeles.

Other than using celebrities, the elite likes to use the “news”. As you probably know, a great number of “news” articles are actually thinly veiled attempts at propaganda.

Here’s a headline from the BBC. There are a few things to note about the headline above. First, the push for synthetic “meat” is part of the same exact agenda. Second, this article was written by an “environment correspondent” and is filed under “climate change” as a topic. This is the angle taken to coerce and shame the world into adopting a diet based on insects and synthetic foods.

And here’s an article by the elite-owned The Economist promoting exactly the same diet: Insects and lab-grown meat.

Of course, the elites know very well that indoctrination is most effective on young people, which is why they are now targeting children. Take a look at this poster currently plastered in California’s public schools.

Creating a crisis

As the masses are being pushed towards the consumption of insects and synthetic products, some odd events are happening around the world directly affecting the food supply.

In the Netherlands, the government is engaged in a war with livestock farmers because of “pollution”. The goal: To reduce the number of pigs, cattle, and chickens by over 30%.

And in the US, an unusual number of food processing plants have burned down in the last year.

Meanwhile, Bill Gates officially became America’s largest private farm owner with some 269,000 acres across dozens of states.

There is a lot of speculation surrounding Bill Gates’ farmland grab in America. Why is he buying so much farmland? A look at the official website of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation provides some clues.

But don’t despair, there is good news here too. The people are roundly rejecting the globalist plot to force us to eat lab-grown meat.

Two of Bill Gates’ companies have recently admitted they are teetering on the brink of financial collapse as sales of synthetic meat continue to fall through the floor.

The bible says “All flying insects that walk on all fours are to be detestable to you.”

The world needs to spend more time consulting ancient wisdom and less time listening to the false prophet Klaus Schwab and his globalist cronies.

